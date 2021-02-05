તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રસીકરણ:નવસારીના ધારાસભ્ય પીયૂષ દેસાઈએ કોવિડ વેક્સિનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ લીધો, સિનિયર સિટીઝનને રસી લેવા અપીલ કરી

નવસારીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • દેશભરમાં હાલ ચાલી રહ્યું છે ત્રીજા તબક્કાનું રસીકરણ

ગુજરાત સહિત હાલ દેશભરમાં રસીકરણનો ત્રીજો તબક્કો ચાલી રહ્યો છે. ત્રીજા તબક્કામાં 60 વર્ષથી મોટી ઉમરના અને 45થી 60 વર્ષની ઉમરના કોમોર્બિડીટી ધરાવતા લોકોનું રસીકરણ કરવામાા આવી રહ્યું છે.

ત્યારે આજે નવસારીના ધારાસભ્ય પીયૂષ દેસાઈએ કોવિડ વેક્સિનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ લીધો હતો. પુષ્પક સોસાયટી પાસે આવેલા અર્બન હેલ્થ સેન્ટરમાં પીયૂષ દેસાઈએ રસી મુકાવી હતી. ધારાસભ્યએ 60 વર્ષથી વધુ વયના દરેક શહેરીજનને રસી લેવાની અપીલ કરી છે.

કોરોના કાળમાં સૌથી વધુ તકેદારી રાખી

કોરોના કાળ માં ધારાસભ્ય પીયૂષ દેસાઈ સૌથી વધુ તકેદારી રાખનાર રાજરાણીઓ માંથી એક હતા સતત 9 કલાક તેઓ ફેસ શિલ્ડ અને માસ્ક પહેરી રાખતા હતા

