ભાવ વધારાનો વિરોધ:નવસારી જિલ્લાના બિલ્ડરોએ સ્ટીલ અને સિમેન્ટના કૃત્રિમ ભાવવધારા સામે વિરોધ નોંધાવી હડતાળનું શસ્ત્ર ઉગામ્યું

નવસારી25 મિનિટ પહેલા
જૂની ઇમારતોમાં ફાયરસેફ્ટી નહીં હોવાના કારણે પાલિકાએ એપાર્ટમેન્ટના રહીશોને બદલે બિલ્ડરોને નોટિસ ફટકારીનવસારી બિલ્ડરના ક્રેડાંઈ અસોશિએસને આજે ભેગા થઈને સખત વિરોધ કર્યો,

ભાવ વધારા પર કંટ્રોલ રાખવા માટે કમિટી બનાવવાની માંગણી કરીકોરોના મહામારીના કારણે આખી દુનિયામાં મોટાભાગના દેશોમાં લોકડાઉન લાદવામાં આવ્યું હતું. લોકડાઉનથી મંદ ગતિએ ચાલતો કન્સ્ટ્રક્શન વ્યવસાય હાલમાં માંડ માંડ ગતિ પકડી રહ્યો છે. ત્યારે સિમેન્ટ અને સ્ટીલ મેન્યુફેક્ચર કરતી કંપનીઓએ મન ફાવે તેવા કૃત્રિમ ભાવો વધારી દીધા છે. આ પ્રમાણેનો ભાવ વધારો લાદતા બિલ્ડરો અને ઘર બનાવવાનું સપનું સેવતા અનેક લોકોને આર્થિક ભારણ પડી શકે તેવી સંભાવનાઓ છે. જેના વિરોધમાં નવસારી બિલ્ડરના ક્રેડાંઈ અસોશિએસને આજે ભેગા થઈને સખત વિરોધ કર્યો હતો. જે એસોસિએશનના પ્રમુખ ભરત સુખડિયાની આગેવાનીમાં કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. નવસારી જિલ્લાના બિલ્ડરોએ સ્ટીલ અને સિમેન્ટના કૃત્રિમ ભાવવધારા સામે વિરોધ નોંધાવી હડતાળનું શસ્ત્ર ઉગામ્યું હતું.બિલ્ડરોએ આવેદન આપ્યુંઆ ભાવ વધારા પર કંટ્રોલ રાખવા માટે કમિટી બનાવવાની માંગણી કરવા માટે જિલ્લા ઈન્ચાર્જ અધિકારીએ કલેકટરને આવેદન પત્ર પણ આપ્યું હતું. તેની સાથો સાથ જૂની ઇમારતોમાં ફાયરસેફ્ટી નહીં હોવાના કારણે પાલિકાએ એપાર્ટમેન્ટના રહીશોને બદલે બિલ્ડરોને નોટિસ આપતા હતા, જે વાતનો પણ વિરોધ નોંધાવી બિલ્ડરોએ સરકાર પાસે આવેદન પત્ર સાથે માંગણી કરી હતી.

