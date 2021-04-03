તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સેવા યજ્ઞ:દિવ્યાંગ બાળકોના શિક્ષણ ક્ષેત્રે નેત્રદિપક કામગીરી માટે મમતા મંદિરને ભગવાન મહાવીર એવોર્ડ એનાયત

નવસારી
  • સંસ્કારી નગરી નવસારી તેમજ ગુજરાત રાજ્યનું નામ રાષ્ટ્રીય ફલક પર ગુંજતુ થયું

દિવ્યાંગ બાળકોના શિક્ષણ ક્ષેત્રે નેત્રદિપક કામગીરી માટે સ્વ. મહેશભાઈ કોઠારીની સંસ્થા માનવ કલ્યાણ ટ્રસ્ટ મમતા મંદિરને ભગવાન મહાવીર ફાઉન્ડેશન ચેન્નઈ દ્વારા ભગવાન મહાવીર એવોર્ડ એનાયત કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.સ્વ. મહેશભાઈ કોઠારીએ સને 1970માં માનવ કલ્યાણ ટ્રસ્ટની સ્થાપના કરી હતી. તેમણે દિવ્યાંગ બાળકોના શિક્ષણ અને પુન:સ્થાપન માટે પોતાનું આયખુ સમર્પિત કરી દીધું હતું. જેની ફલશ્રુતિરૂપે આજે આ સંસ્થાનો ફેલાવો વિશાળ વટવૃક્ષની જેમ થયો છે. એમણે દિવ્યાંગો માટે આપેલા યોગદાન થકી સંસ્થાને રાજ્ય-રાષ્ટ્રીય સ્તરે આજદિન સુધીમાં ઘણાં એવોર્ડ મળ્યા છે.

29મી જાન્યુઆરીએ ભવન્સ રાજાજી વિદ્યાશ્રમ ચેન્નઈમાં 23મા મહાવીર એવોર્ડ સમારોહનું આયોજન કરાયું હતું. આ સમારોહમાં અહિંસા અને શાકાહાર, શિક્ષણ, ચિકિત્સા અને સામુદાયિક તથા સમાજસેવા જેવા ક્ષેત્રોમાં ઉત્કૃષ્ટ માનવીય પ્રયાસો માટે દેશની 8 સંસ્થા અને બે વ્યક્તિ મળી કુલ 10 એવોર્ડ પ્રદાન કરાયા હતા.

આ સમારોહમાં માનવ કલ્યાણ ટ્રસ્ટ મમતા મંદિરના પ્રમુખ ધનંજયભાઈ દેસાઈ તથા ઉપપ્રમુખ ઘનશ્યામભાઈ પટેલ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા. દિવ્યાંગ બાળકોના શિક્ષણ ક્ષેત્રે નેત્રદિપક કામગીરી માટે ભગવાન મહાવીર એવોર્ડ સમારોહમાં મુખ્ય અતિથિ રાજ્યપાલ બનવારીલાલ પુરોહિત તથા મહાનુભાવોના હસ્તે એમને સ્મૃતિચિન્હ, પ્રશસ્તિપત્ર તથા રૂ. 10 લાખનો રોકડ પુરસ્કાર આપી સન્માનિત કરાયા હતા. રાજ્યપાલ બનવારીલાલ પુરોહિતે ગરીબોના આંસુ લૂંછવાથી બીજુ કોઈ મોટુ પુણ્ય નથી એમ જણાવ્યું હતું. તેમણે જે સંગઠનોને પુરસ્કૃત કરવામાં આવ્યા છે એ સમાજ માટે રોલ મોડેલ છે.

સમાજમાં નિ:સ્વાર્થભાવે સેવા કરતા લોકોને એમાંથી પ્રેરણા મળશે. ભગવાન મહાવીરે જીવો અને જીવવા દોની પ્રેરણા આપી છે, એમાં જ દરેક સમસ્યાનું સમાધાન હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું. સમારોહના અધ્યક્ષ સેબીના પૂર્વ ચેરમેન ડી.આર.મહેતાએ દરેક એવોર્ડ વિજેતાના કાર્યની સરાહના કરી હતી.

ભગવાન મહાવીર ફાઉન્ડેશનના મુખ્ય વ્યવસ્થાપક પ્રસન્નચંદ જૈને ફાઉન્ડેશનની કામગીરીનો રિપોર્ટ આપ્યો હતો. આ સમારોહમાં પૂર્વ ચૂંટણી આયુક્ત ટી.એસ. કૃષ્ણમૂર્તિ, એસ. ગુરૂમૂર્તિ, સુંગાલચંદ જૈન, કૈલાશમલ દુગડ, કમલ લુગાદત તથા દિલીપકુમાર વગેરે મહાનુભાવો ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા. ભગવાન મહાવીર એવોર્ડ મળવાથી માનવ કલ્યાણ ટ્રસ્ટ મમતા મંદિર અને પ્રજ્ઞા મંદિર પરિવારમાં આનંદની લાગણી ફેલાઈ હતી. આ એવોર્ડ મેળવવાનું સદભાગ્ય માનવ કલ્યાણ ટ્રસ્ટને સાંપડ્યું જેથી સંસ્કારી નગરી નવસારી તેમજ ગુજરાત રાજ્યનું નામ રાષ્ટ્રીય ફલક પર ગુંજતુ થયું છે.

