આદેશ:નવસારીમાં ચેક રિટર્ન કેસમાં મહિલાનો નિર્દોષ છૂટકારો

નવસારીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • ફરિયાદી પક્ષ પુરતા પૂરાવા રજૂ ન કરી શક્યાે

નવસારીમાં રહેતી મહિલાને તેમની સુરતમાં રહેતી બહેનપણીએ મિત્રતાના નાતે રૂ. 10 લાખ આપ્યાં હતા અને તેના અવેજ પેટે તેમને ચેક આપ્યો હતો. મુદત વીત્યા બાદ ચેક તેણીનાં ખાતામાં નાંખતા આ ચેક રિટર્ન થયો હતો. આ કેસ કોર્ટમાં ચાલી જતા આરોપીનાં વકીલ નદીમ કાપડિયાએ દલીલો અને કોર્ટના ચૂકાદા રજૂ કરતા કોર્ટે આરોપી મહિલાને નિર્દોષ ઠેરાવી છોડી મુકવાનો હુકમ કર્યો હતો.

નવસારીમાં રહેતી સુમૈયા શેખ (રંગુનનગર, નવસારી)એ પોતાના ધંધાના કામ માટે સુરતમાં રહેતા તેમના સંબંધી રઝીયા શેખ (રહે. બડેખાચકલા, સુરત) પાસે ધંધાનાં કામ માટે રૂ. 10 લાખ ઉછીના લીધા હતા. તેના અવેજ પેટે રૂ. 9.60 લાખનો ચેક આપ્યો હતો. અમુક મુદત વીત્યા બાદ રઝીયા શેખે ચેક તેમના ખાતામાં જમા કરાવ્યો હતો પરંતુ બેંકમાં સુમૈયા શેખના ખાતામાં અપૂરતું બેલેન્સ હોય ચેક રિટર્ન થયો હતો. જેથી રઝીયા શેખે કોર્ટમાં કેસ દાખલ કર્યો હતો અને નવસારીની રહીશ સુમૈયા શેખે નદીમ કાપડીયાને પોતાના બચાવમાં એડવોકેટ તરીકે રાખ્યા હતા

​​​​​​​સુરતની કોર્ટમાં કેસ ચાલી જતા કોર્ટે બંને પક્ષની દલીલો સાંભળી હતી. જેમાં બચાવ પક્ષનાં એડવોકેટ નદીમ કાપડીયાએ દલીલો કરી હતી કે તેમના અસીલને નાણાં ક્યારે આપ્યા અને તે સબંધે કોઈ પુરાવા રજૂ કરવામાં ફરિયાદી પક્ષ દ્વારા પુરાવા કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કર્યા ન હતા. ઉપરાંત નદીમ કાપડિયાએ હાઈકોર્ટ અને સુપ્રિમ કોર્ટના જજમેન્ટ કોર્ટ સમક્ષ રજૂ કર્યા હતા. જેને ધ્યાને લઈને સુરત કોર્ટે નવસારીનાં સુમૈયા શેખને ચેક રિટર્ન કેસમાં નિર્દોષ છોડી મુકવાનો હુકમ કર્યો હતો.

