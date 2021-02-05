તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના અપડેટ:નવસારી જિલ્લામાં મંગળવારે વધુ 2 પાેઝિટિવ સાથે એક્ટિવ કેસ 4, કુલ કેસ1566, કુલ રિકવર 1460

નવસારી43 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • નવસારી ગ્રીડ વિસ્તારનંંુ દંપતી પોઝિટિવ

નવસારી જિલ્લામાં 5મીએ 2 કેસ કોરોનાના નોંધાયા બાદ છેલ્લા 3 દિવસથી કોઈ કેસ નોંધાયો ન હતો. જોકે મંગળવારે નવા કેસ બહાર આવ્યા હતા. સોમવારે જે 358 સેમ્પલ લેવાયા હતા તેના મંગળવારે આવેલ રિપોર્ટમાં 2 નો રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો હતો. જે 2 કેસ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યા છે તે બન્ને નવસારીના ગ્રીડ વિસ્તારમાં આવેલ પ્રેરણા પાર્ક સોસાયટીના હતા અને એક જ પરિવારના દંપતી છે.

વધુ 2 કેસ સાથે જિલ્લામાં કુલ કેસની સંખ્યા 1566 થઈ ગઈ છે. અહીં ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે મંગળવારે કોઈ દર્દી રિકવર ન થયો હતો અને કુલ રિકવર સંખ્યા 1460 થઈ હતી. એક્ટિવ કેસ જોકે હવે 2થી વધી 4 થયા છે. જેમાં 1 દર્દી નવસારી સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર લઈ રહ્યો છે જ્યારે અન્ય 3 દર્દી હોમ આઇસોલેશનમાં છે. મંગળવારે પોઝિટિવ આવેલા બન્ને દર્દી હોમ આઇસોલેશનમાં હોવાનું જાણવા મળે છે.

