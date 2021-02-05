તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Navsari
  • In Navsari, A Bootlegger Waiting For A Rickshaw With A Quantity Of Alcohol Was Approached By A Police Vehicle Instead Of A Rickshaw, The Bootlegger Was Arrested With Rs 25,000 In Cash.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રિક્ષાની રાહ ભારે પડી:નવસારીમાં દારૂના જથ્થા સાથે રિક્ષાની રાહ જોઈ રહેલા બુટલેગર પાસે રિક્ષાના બદલે પોલીસની ગાડી પહોંચી, 25 હજારના મુદ્દામાલ સાથે બુટલેગરની ધરપકડ

નવસારી44 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • દારૂનો જથ્થો મંગાવનાર બે શખ્સોને વોન્ટેડ જાહેર કરાયા

નવસારી શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં દારૂના ધંધાર્થીઓ પર પોલીસે કાર્યવાહી શરૂ કરી છે. ત્યારે ગઈકાલે સાંજે વિજલપુર માં રહેતો 20 વર્ષીય બુટલેગર ઋષિકેશ પાટીલ દારૂનો જથ્થો મરોલી ખાતે પહોંચાડવા માટે બિન્દાસપણે ટાટા હોલ પાસે રિક્ષાની રાહ જોઈ મોબાઈલમાં ટાઈમપાસ કરી રહ્યો હતો. ત્યારે રીક્ષા તો ન આવી પણ ટાઉન પોલીસ સ્ટેશન ની સરકારી ગાડી આવીને સમયસર પોલીસે માલ સાથે બુટલેગરને પોલીસ સ્ટેશને પહોંચાડી દીધો હતો.

આમ જોવા જઈએ તો આ સમગ્ર ઘટનાક્રમ ફિલ્મી હોય તેવું લાગે છે પણ દિવસેને દિવસે બુટલેગરો બિન્દાસ બનીને પોલીસના ખોફ વગર દારૂ ની હેરાફેરી કરવી મુશ્કેલ બની છે હવે જ્યારે જિલ્લા પોલીસે બુટલેગરો વિરુદ્ધ લાલ આંખ કરી છે ત્યારે નવસારી જિલ્લામાં છેલ્લા એક મહિનામાં તબક્કાવાર પ્રોહિબિશનના કેસ થયા છે

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો

    Sponsored By

    Astral Pipes
    ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
    VS
    ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
    સ્ટમ્પ્સ
    • કૉપી લિંક
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમદાવાદમા વટવાના બીબીપુરા નજીક દીપડા જેવું પ્રાણી દેખાતાં સ્થાનિકોમાં ફફડાટ, વનવિભાગની 3 ટીમોએ સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધર્યું - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો