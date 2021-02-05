તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પાણી નહિ તો વોટ નહીં:વોર્ડ નંબર 4 માં આવેલા મોઠવાડમાં પાણી નો પ્રશ્ન ન ઉકેલાતા સ્થાનિકો ઉમેદવારોને કહ્યું નો એન્ટ્રી

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી આવતા નવસારીના મતદારો આક્રમક મિજાજમાં આવ્યા છે,પાંચ વર્ષમાં બાકી રહેલા કામોનો હિસાબ તેઓ માંગી રહ્યા છે, સાથેજ સ્થાનિક પ્રશ્નોના નિરાકરણ ન આવે તો મતદાન થઈ અળગા રહેવાની ચીમકી પણ ઉચ્ચારી છે

ચૂંટણી આવતાં વાયદા વચનની લાળી થતી હોય છે,ત્યારે મોટાભાગે રાજકીય પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવારો વાતો અને વચનોમાં ભોળવીને મત લઈ જતા હોય છે પણ નવસારીના મોઠવાડ વિસ્તારના સ્થાનિક લોકોની વાત જુદી છે નવસારી શહેરમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં આ વખતે પાણીનો ન ઉકેલાયેલો પ્રશ્ન કેન્દ્ર માં છે,લગભગ દરેક વોર્ડમાં ઓછા ફોર્સથી આવતું પાણી મહિલાઓ માટે માથાના દુખાવા સમાન રહ્યું છે,પાંચ વર્ષ માં સમસ્યા ઉકેલવા માટે શાસકો સરેઆમ નિષ્ફળ ગયા છે ત્યારે વોર્ડ નંબર ચાર માં આવતા મોઠવાડ વિસ્તારની મહિલાઓએ પાણી નહિ તો વોટ નહીં તેવો એક નારો વહેતો કર્યો છે

ગત ટર્મમાં મોઠવાડ વિસ્તાર માંથી કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોને જીત મળી હતી અને એ જ વિસ્તારમાંથી વિપક્ષના નેતા પણ આવે છે ત્યારે તેમને આ મામલે પૂછતાં તેઓએ શાસકો મોઠવાડ વિસ્તારની ઉપેક્ષા કરતું આવ્યું છે તેવી વાત કહી હતી અને વ્હાલા દવલાની નીતિ વિકાસના કામોમાં શાસકો કરતા રહ્યા છે જેથી મોઠવાડ વિસ્તારમાં પાણીનો પ્રશ્નો કદી ઉકેલાયો જ નથી

આ વિસ્તારમાં કોને વિજય મળશે એ તો પછી નો પ્રશ્ન છે પણ અહીંના સ્થાનિકો પોતાના સળગતા પ્રશ્નોનું નિરાકરણ ન આવે ત્યાં સુધી કોઇ પણ રાજકારણીને પ્રચાર માટે આ વિસ્તારમાં પ્રવેશ નહિ આપે તેવું વાતવરણ ઉભું થયું છે ત્યારે ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ ના ઉમેદવારો એ આ વિરોધ ને ગંભીરતા થી લેવા જેવો છે,આ વખતે મતદારો જુમલાથી પ્રભાવિત થશે નહીં અને નક્કર કામગીરી સાથે પાંચ વર્ષ નો રોડ મેપ ધરાવતા જ ઉમેદવાર ને પ્રાથમિકતા આપશે તેવો મિજાજ મતદારોનો રહેવા પામ્યો છે

