બસ ફાળવવા માંગ:નવસારીના આદિવાસી વિસ્તારમાંથી ભણવા જતા કોલેજના વિદ્યાર્થીઓને પરિવહનમાં મુશ્કેલી, ડેપો મેનેજરને આવેદન

નવસારી2 કલાક પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક
  • લોકડાઉન પછી બસની સેવા હજુ શરૂ થઈ નથી
  • પરિવહન માટે બસ ફાળવવાની માંગ સાથે આવેદન કરાયું

અનલોકના સમયમાં હવે ધીરે ધીરે શાળાઓ અને કોલેજો શરૂ થઇ રહી છે. તેવા સમયમાં નવસારીના આદિવાસી વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓને ખેરગામ તાલુકામાં ભણવા જવા પરિવહન માટે તકલીફ ઉભી થઈ રહી છે. જેના પરિણામે કોલેજના વિદ્યાર્થીઓને પરિવહન માટે બસ ફાળવવાની માંગ સાથે આવેદન આપવામાં આવ્યું છે.

ડેપો મેનેજરને આવેદન અપાયું

જિલ્લાના અંતરિયાળ અને આદિવાસી વિસ્તાર એવા ખેરગામ તાલુકામાં કોલેજમાં ભણતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ પોતાના ગામથી કોલેજ જવા માટે બસની સુવિધા ન મળતા નવસારી જિલ્લા બસ ડેપો મેનેજરને આ મામલે આવેદન આપ્યું છે. કારણકે લોકડાઉનમાં તમામ બસની સેવાઓ બંધ થઈ ગઈ હતી જે હજુ સુધી શરૂ થઇ નથી. આગામી સમયમાં જ્યારે કોલેજની પરીક્ષાઓ શરૂ થઇ રહી છે ત્યારે વિદ્યાર્થીઓને જો જરૂરી પરિવહનની સુવિધા નહિં મળે તો તેમને ભારે મુશ્કેલીઓ થઇ શકે તેમ છે અને જો તેઓ પોતાના વાહન લઈને કોલેજ જશે તો આ મુસાફરી તેમના માટે ઘણી ખર્ચાળ થઈ શકે એમ છે.

ડેપોએ મોટા ભાગની બસ સુરત તરફ ફાળવી

સુરત ખાતે અપડાઉન કરતા હજારોની સખ્યામાં પાસ હોલ્ડર વર્ગને નવસારી ડેપોની બસ ફાળવવામાં આવી છે. જેને લઇને અંતરિયાળ અને ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારોના રૂટ પર ટ્રીપ ઓછી ગોઠવાઈ છે. ત્યારે દિવ્યભાસ્કર દ્વારા ડેપો મેનેજરનો સમ્પર્ક કરતા તેમણે જણાવ્યુ કે, આ મામલે રજૂઆત કરી દેવામાં આવી છે.

  કૉપી લિંક
