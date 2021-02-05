તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કમળ સાથે પ્રચાર:નવસારીના વોર્ડ નંબર 13ના પેનલના ઉમેદવારોએ 52 કમળ સાથે ફોર્મ ભર્યાં

નવસારી
  • ચાર ઉમેદવારોએ બેઠકના પ્રતીક રૂપે કમળ સાથે ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી
  • કમળ લઇ આવતાં ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર આકર્ષણનું કેન્દ્ર બન્યા

અમાસ પૂર્ણ થતાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં ફોર્મ ભરવાના શ્રી ગણેશ થયા છે. આજે નવસારીમાં મામલતદાર કચેરી ખાતે ભાજપ, આપ અને કોંગ્રસના ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભરવાની શરૂઆત કરી હતી. જેમાં 52 કમળ લઇને વોર્ડ નબર 13ના ઉમેડવારો ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવતાં આકર્ષણનું કેન્દ્ર બન્યા હતા

.નવસારીના વિજલપોર નગરપાલિકમાં 13 વોર્ડમાં 52 બેઠક માટે ચૂંટણી યોજાઈ રહી છે. ત્યારે વોર્ડ નંબર 13ના પેનલ ઉમેદવારો પૈકી ચાર ઉમેદવારો પ્રીતિ ધર્મેશ અમીન, વિજય રાઠોડ, જાગૃતિ શેઠ અને પ્રશાંત દેસાઈએ 52 બેઠકના પ્રતીક રૂપે 52 કમળ સાથે ઉમેદવારી પત્રક ભરવા માટે કચેરીએ પહોંચ્યા હતા.

