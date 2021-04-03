તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ડિજિટલ એકીકરણ:અનાવિલ વર્લ્ડ ડોટ કોમ થકી વિશ્વભરના અનાવિલોને એક તાંતણે બાંધવાનો પ્રયાસ

નવસારીએક કલાક પહેલા
ધર્મેશભાઇ નાયક, સભ્ય, અનાવિલ વર્લ્ડ ડોટ કોમ - Divya Bhaskar
ધર્મેશભાઇ નાયક, સભ્ય, અનાવિલ વર્લ્ડ ડોટ કોમ
  • માત્ર 6 માસમાં 12 હજાર સભ્ય અનાવિલ લગ્ન વિષયક ગ્રુપમાં જોડાયા

આજે સોશિયલ મીડિયાનો વપરાશ એટલો વ્યાપક થઇ ગયો છે કે લોકોને એક સમયે તમે ખાવાનું નહીં આપો તો ચલાવી લેશે, પણ જો એમ કહેશો કે સોશિયલ મીડિયા વગર એક દિવસ રહેવાનું છે તો તે ભાગ્યે જ શક્ય બની શકશે. જ્યાં કોરોનાએ ગત આખુ વર્ષ લોકોનું ખરાબ કરી નાખ્યું તેવામાં સમય અને ટેક્નોલોજીનો સદ્ઉપયોગ કરી સમાજ માટે કંઇક કરી છુટવાની ભાવના સાથે વડોદરાના બિંદેશ દેસાઇએ સોશિયલ મીડિયાના માધ્યમ થકી સમાજ માટે આશિર્વાદરૂપ લગ્નોત્સુક યુવક-યુવતીઓ માટે એક ડીજીટલ પ્લેટફોર્મ પુરૂ પાડવાનું સ્વપ્ન સેવ્યુ અને મક્કમ નિર્ધાર સાથે ફેસબુક પર અનાવિલ લગ્ન વિષયકનું ગ્રુપ બનાવ્યું.

આ કાર્યને ખૂબ જ ઝડપથી વિસ્તારવા માટે જુદા જુદા ક્ષેત્રમાં કાર્યરત એવા પાંચ અનાવિલોને આ કાર્ય માટે આહવાન આપ્યું. વડોદરાથી સીમાબેન દેસાઇ, ચીખલીથી શ્વેતલ દેસાઇ, વલસાડથી કેયુર દેસાઇ, નવસારીથી ધર્મેશ નાયક અને મુંબઇથી હેરંબ દેસાઇનો બિંદેશ દેસાઇને સાથ મળ્યો. સૌના સહિયારા પુરુષાર્થ અને અનાવિલોના સહયોગથી ગ્રુપ ઝડપથી વિકાસ પામ્યુ.

સમગ્ર વિશ્વમાંથી અનાવિલો આ અનાવિલ લગ્ન વિષયકનું ગ્રુપમાં જોડાયા અને જોત જોતામાં માત્ર 6 માસની ટુંકા સમયગાળામાં 12 હજાર કરતા વધુ સભ્યો, 1400 કરતા વધારે લગ્નોત્સુક બાયોડેયા અને 42 કરતા વધુ લોકોને તેમના જીવનસાથી મળી ચુક્યાં છે. આ થયા બાદ પણ એટકે તે અનાવિલ નહીં ના ભાવ સાથે સતત કંઇક નવું કરવાના ભાવ સાથે તેમની આ પ્રવૃત્તિને વિશાળ ફલક પર લઇ જવા માટે વેબ સાઇટ બનાવીને અનાવિલોને એક પ્લેટફોર્મ લાવવાનું ભગીરથ કાર્ય આરંભ્યુ અને અનાવિલ વર્લ્ડ ટીમ બની.

વેબ સાઇટ ડેવલોપમેન્ટ માટે વિરોધાભાસી સમય સાથે અનુકુલન સાધી ભારત, કેનેડા અને અમેરિકા એમ ત્રણ દેશોના આઇ.ટી પ્રોફેશનલ એક સાથે આવ્યા અને નિશ્વાર્થ ભાવે આ પ્રકલ્પમાં જોડાયા અને વેબ સાઇટ લોન્ચ કરવાની જવાબદારી મૂળ.સોનવાડીના હાલ નવસારી સ્થિત ડો.હર્નિશ નાયકે બીડુ ઉપાડ્યું હતું.

આ વેબ સાઇટને અનાવિલ ડોટ કોમ નામ આપીને પ્રજાસત્તાક દિવસે અનાવિલ લોકો માટે ખુલ્લી મુકવામાં આવી છે. વેબ સાઇટ લોન્ચ માટે બીએપીએસના સંત જ્ઞાનવત્સલ સ્વામીને ખાસ આમંત્રણ આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આ વેબ સાઇટ લોન્ચ પણ ડિજીટલ રીતે જ લોન્ચ કરવામાં આવી હતી.

લગ્નની સાથે અન્ય કામગીરી પણ કરાશે
આ વેબસાઇટનો આશ્રય લગ્નોત્સૂક લોકો જોડાઇને લગ્નગ્રંથીથી જોડાય તેવો છે. તેની સાથે સમાજના લોકો જે અલગ અલગ ક્ષેત્રોમાં નામના કે અગ્રેસરતા ધરાવે છે, તેમના અર્ચિવમેન્ટને વેબસાઇટ પર મુકીશું. આ સાથે જ અનાવિલોના લેખો, પરિપત્રો, ઇન્ટરવ્યુ જેવી કામગીરીને પણ વેબસાઇટ થકી વિશ્વભરના અનાવિલો સુધી પહોંચાડશું. - ધર્મેશભાઇ નાયક, સભ્ય, અનાવિલ વર્લ્ડ ડોટ કોમ

