મહિલા દિવસ વિશેષ:નવસારીના નાના ગામના ખેડૂત મહિલાની વર્ષે 10 લાખની કમાણી, ઘરેથી કરે છે ડૂંગળી અને કેરીનું વેચાણ

નવસારીએક કલાક પહેલા
લક્ષ્મીબેન ખેતીમાં જાતે જ મહેનત કરે છે અને ઘરેથી જ પાકનું વેચાણ કરે છે
  • 4 વીઘા જમીનમાં સખત મહેનત થકી પ્રાકૃતિક રીતે ગુણવત્તાયુક્ત પાક લે છે
  • કિચન ગાર્ડનમાં રિંગણ, ટામેટા, કોબીઝ, ફ્લાવર, બ્રોકલી, મરચા સહિતના શાકભાજી ઉગાડે છે

સખત મહેનત સફળતાનો પર્યાય છે, આ વિચારને નવસારીના આટ ગામના મહિલા ખેડૂત લક્ષ્મીબેન સાર્થક કરી આજે લાખોની આવક રળી રહ્યા છે. નવસારીના આટ ગામના 60 વર્ષિય અને ખંતિલા લક્ષ્મીબેન બળવંતભાઈ પટેલ પોતાની 4 વીઘા જમીનમાં સખત મહેનત થકી પ્રાકૃતિક રીતે ગુણવત્તાયુક્ત પાક લે છે. ખેતરમાં ઘઉં, ડાંગર, ડુંગળી કરે છે, સાથે જ પોતાના કિચન ગાર્ડનમાં શાકભાજી, વેલાવાળા શાકભાજી ઉગાડે છે. પોતાની આંબાવાડીમાં પણ ગુણવત્તાયુક્ત કેરીઓ પકવે છે. કેરી અને વિવિધ ખેતી થઇને મારે વર્ષે 8થી 10 લાખની આવક થાય છે.

કેરીના 400 ઝાડ છે
લક્ષ્મીબેને જણાવ્યું કે, હું 10 વર્ષથી આ ખેતી કરું છું. ખેતીનું કામ જાતે જ કરું છું. મારી સાથે 2 મજૂર હોય છે. હું તેમની સાથે જ કામ કરું છું. 4 વિઘા જમીન છે, જેમાં ઘંઉ, ચોખા, ડૂંગળીની ખેતી કરું છું. કિચન ગાર્ડનમાં રિંગણ, ટામેટા, કોબીઝ, ફ્લાવર, બ્રોકલી, મરચા, ધાણા, પાલક, મેથી ઉપરાંત વેલા શાકભાજીનું ઉગાડું છું. મારી પાસે આંબાવાડી છે જેમાં 400 ઝાડ છે અને સારું એવું ઉત્પાદન મળે છે.

લક્ષ્મીબેનની વાડીમાં આંબાના 400 ઝાડ છે અને સારું એવું ઉત્પાદન મળે છે
હું ઘરેથી જ વેચાણ કરું છું
લક્ષ્મીબેન કહે છેકે, 180 ઝાડની એક વાડી હાલ મે 6 લાખમાં આપી છે. જ્યારે 2 વાડી મારી પાસે છે. મારી પાસે એટલા બધા ગ્રાહક છેકે, મારે બધુ જ વેચાણ ઘરેથી થાય છે. 400થી 500 મણ ડૂંગળીનું વેચાણ છે. જે પ્રકારે ઓર્ડર આવે એ રીતે વેચાણ કરું છું. કેરીનું વેચાણ પણ એવી જ રીતે કરું છું. મારે એપીએમસી જવાની જરૂર પડતી નથી. તેમ છતાં યુનિવર્સિટીમાં વેચાણનું કામ શરૂ કર્યું છે, તો હું બુધવારે ત્યાં શાકભાજી વેચવા જાઉ છું.

આયુર્વેદિક તેલ બનાવે છે
તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે, વ્યારા ત્રણ દિવસની ટ્રેનિંગ લીધી છે અને હું આયુર્વેદિક તેલ બનાવું છું. મારા તેલનું વેચાણ ઘરેથી જ કરું છું. મોટાભાગે ખેતી અને પશુપાલનમાં મહિલાઓ આગળ વધી રહી છે. મહિલાઓ હવે પુરુષ કરતા આગળ આવી રહી છે.

કેરી અને વિવિધ ખેતી થઇને મારે વર્ષે 8થી 10 લાખની આવક થાય છે
મહિલાઓ પોતાનો સમય યોગ્ય જગ્યાએ ઉપયોગ કરે
લક્ષ્મીબેન આજની ગ્રામ્ય મહિલાઓને સંદેશ આપતા કહે છેકે, ગ્રામ્ય મહિલાઓને કહેવા માગું છું કે બધુ ખેતીમાં જ છે બસ આપણે ધ્યાનથી ખેતી કરવાની જરૂર છે. મહિલા ધગશ રાખશે તો બધુ કામ થશે. મહિલાઓ પોતાનો સમય યોગ્ય જગ્યાએ ઉપયોગ કરશે તો જીવનમાં આગળ વધશે.

