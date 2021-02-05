તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કેસરિયો ખેસ ધારણ:સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી પહેલા ડાંગમાં કોંગ્રેસને મોટો ઝટકો, 200થી વધુ કોંગ્રેસી કાર્યકરો ભાજપમાં જોડાયા

આહવા8 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • વિધાનસભાની પેટા ચૂંટણી જીત્યા બાદ અનેક કોંગી આગેવાન ભાજપમાં જોડાઈ ગયા
  • પેટા ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપના વિજય પટેલની ઐતિહાસિક જીત બાદ આ પ્રમાણેનું મોટું પરિવર્તન આવ્યું

ચૂંટણીના સમયમાં અત્યારે ક્યાંક આગેવાનોમાં નારાજગી તો ક્યાંક પક્ષ પલટો કરવાની હવા જોરશોરથી ફૂંકાઈ રહી છે. તેવામાં વિધાનસભાની પેટા ચૂંટણી જીત્યા બાદ ક્રમશઃ ડાંગ જિલ્લામાંથી અનેક કોંગી આગેવાન ભાજપમાં જોડાઈ ગયા છે. ડાંગ જિલ્લા કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટીને વધુ એક ઝટકો મળ્યો છે,

જિલ્લા પંચાયતના 2 સભ્ય સહિત પંચાયતના 200થી વધુ કોંગ્રેસી કાર્યકરો ભાજપમાં જોડાયા હતા. આ પ્રમાણેનું વાતાવરણ સર્જાતા સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી કોણ જીતશે તે અંગે અનેક પ્રશ્નો સામે આવી રહ્યા છે. કોંગ્રેસે ગઢ ગુમાવ્યો સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી પહેલા ડાંગ જિલ્લામાં મોટું પરિવર્તન જોવા મળ્યું છે. ધારાસભ્ય , જિલ્લા અને તાલુકા પંચાયતના સભ્યો સહિત હજારો કાર્યકરોને મંત્રી ગણપત વસાવા ભાજપની વિકાસ યાત્રામાં જોડવા સફળ રહ્યા છે. વઘઇ , સુબિર તાલુકા બાદ આજરોજ જિલ્લા પંચાયતના પૂર્વ શિક્ષણ સમિતિના અધ્યક્ષ મનીષાબેન ગાંગુર્ડે, પૂર્વ આરોગ્ય સમિતિના અધ્યક્ષ ભાગવત દેશમુખ સહિત ગોટયામાળ, બારીપાડા, માલેગાંવ અને ગાઢવી 4 ગ્રામ પંચાયતના 200થી વધુ કાર્યકરોએ કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટીને છોડી દીઘી છે અને મંત્રી ગણપત વસાવાના હસ્તે ખેસ પહેરીને વિધિવત ભાજપમાં જોડાઈ ગયા હતા. એવું અનુમાન લગાવવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે કે, વિધાનસભા પેટા ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપના વિજય પટેલની ઐતિહાસિક જીત બાદ આ પ્રમાણેનું મોટું પરિવર્તન આવ્યું છે અને જેના કારણે લોકો કોઈ પણ જાતની શરત વગર ભાજપમાં જોડાઈ રહ્યા છે.

