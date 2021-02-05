તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના વોરિયર્સની હડતાળ:પગાર મુદ્દે નવસારી સિવિલમાં કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ પર કામ કરતા વર્ગ-3 અને 4ના કર્મચારીઓ હડતાળ પર બેઠાં

નવસારીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કર્મચારીઓને 2 મહિનાના પગાર માટે આજીજી કરવી પડી રહી છે

સિવિલમાં રાત-દિવસ મહેનત કરીને દર્દીઓની સારવાર કરતા વર્ગ-3 અને 4ના 250 કર્મચારીઓને કોન્ટ્રાક્ટની કંપની વિશ્વા એન્ટરપ્રાઇઝ વર્ષમાં અનેક વખત પગાર આપવામાં ઠાગાઠૈયા કરે છે જેને લઇને વર્ષમાં ત્રણથી વધુ વખત કર્મચારીઓને હડતાળ પર બેસીને પોતાનો હક માંગવો પડે છે, હાલમાં જાન્યુઆરી,ફેબ્રુઆરી મહિનાનો બાકી રહ્યો છે. કોરોના કાળમાં કોરોના ગ્રસ્ત દર્દીઓની સારવાર અને સેવા કરનાર કર્મચારીઓને 2 મહિનાના પગાર માટે આજીજી કરવી પડી રહી છે. ત્યારે ફરી વખત વર્ગ-3 અને 4ના 80 જેટલા કર્મચારીઓ હડતાળ પર બેઠાં છે.

કેટલા કર્મચારી જોડાયાપગારને લઈને વોર્ડ બોય, સિસ્ટર, ડેટા ઓપરેટર, લેબ ટેક્નિશિયન સહિત 80થી વધુ વર્ગ-3 અને 4ના કર્મચારીઓ સિવિલની બહાર ધરણા પર બેસી ગયા છે, આ મામલે સિવિલના ડોકટરોને રજૂઆત કરવા જતા કર્મચારીઓને નોકરીમાંથી કાઢી મૂકવાની ધમકી આપવામાં આવી છે. તેવી વાત હડતાળ પર બેસેલા કર્મચારીઓએ કહી છે.

હડતાળ થાય તો જ પગાર મળેભૂતકાળમાં જ્યારે પણ સિવિલના વર્ગ-3 અને 4ના કર્મચારીઓ હડતાલ પર બેઠા છે. ત્યારS જ તેમને પગાર મળ્યો છે. વિશ્વા એન્ટરપ્રાઇઝ હડતાલ પર બેસવા વગર નિયમિત પગાર નથી કરતી તેવી વાત પણ કર્મચારીઓ કહી રહ્યા છે. આ મામલે ગુજરાત સરકાર કર્મચારીઓને પગાર આપવા માટે ઠાગાઠૈયા કરતી વિશ્વા એન્ટરપ્રાઇઝનો કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ કન્ટીન્યુ રાખે છે રદ કરે છે તે જોવું રહ્યું.

