સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂટણી:નવસારી-વિજલપોર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં 1 ઉમેદવારીપત્રક ભરાયું

નવસારી44 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • જલાલપોર તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં પણ 1 ફોર્મ ભરાયું
  • વોર્ડ 13માં કોંગ્રેસના ધવલ દેસાઈની ઉમેદવારી

નવસારી વિજલપોર પાલિકાના ફોર્મ ભરવાની શરૂઆત મંગળવારે થઈ હતી.વોર્ડ 13માં કોંગ્રેસના એક ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ ભર્યું હતું. નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ફોર્મ ભરવાની મુદત તો 8મીથી થઈ ગઈ હતી પણ પ્રથમ દિવસે કોઈ જ ફોર્મ ભરાયું ન હતું. જોકે બીજા દિવસે 9મીએ એક ફોર્મ ભરાયું હતું. પાલિકાના પૂર્વ કાઉન્સિલર ધવલકીર્તિ દેસાઈએ વોર્ડ-13 માં કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર તરીકે ફોર્મ ભર્યું હતું. બુધવારે વધુ ફોર્મ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ભરાવાની શકયતા છે. જલાલપોર તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં પણ 1 ફોર્મ ભરાયું હતું. તાલુકા પંચાયતની ઓજલ બેઠક ઉપર કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર તરીકે જેતુબેન ધર્મેશભાઈ ટંડેલ ફોર્મ ભર્યું હતું.

જિ.પં. અને તા .પં.માં 16 ફોર્મ ભરાયા
સોમવારે જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં ફોર્મ ન ભરાયા બાદ મંગળવારે અનેક ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા.જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં 4 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા,જેમાં ચીખલી તાલુકામાં 2 અને વાંસદા અને ગણદેવીમાં એક -એક ફોર્મ હતા. જિલ્લાની તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં 12 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા. જેમાં ગણદેવીમાં 7, ચીખલીમાં 4 અને જલાલપોર તા.પં.માં 1 ફોર્મ ભરાયું હતું.

