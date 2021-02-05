તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ગૌરવ:સાડા 4 કિમીની બળદગાડાની રેસ આકર્ષણનું કેન્દ્ર, ખેરગામમાં 5 બળદગાડાની સ્પર્ધા ત્રિપુટીના બળદગાડાએ જીતી

ખેરગામએક કલાક પહેલા
ધરમપુરના આહિર સમાજના યુવાનો અને આગેવાનો દ્વારા રવિવારે બહેજથી ખેરગામ સુધીની 4.5 કિલોમીટર લાંબી બળદગાડાની રેસ યોજાઈ હતી.માત્ર આહિર સમાજના સ્પર્ધકો માટે યોજાયેલી આ રેસમાં ધરમપુર, ખેરગામ, વલસાડ, કાનુરબરડા મળી કુલ 5 સ્પર્ધકોએ હોશભેર ભાગ લીધો હતો.

રેસ શરૂ થવાના સમય પહેલા નિયત કરાયેલા સાડા 4 કિમી સુધીના અંતરના રસ્તાની બંને તરફ તથા પ્રસ્થાન સ્થળે મોટી સંખ્યામાં લોકો ઉમટી પડ્યા હતા. કોઈ અનિચ્છનિય બનાવ ટાળવા ઠેર-ઠેર બંદોબસ્ત ગોઠવવામાં આવ્યો હતો. રેસ શરૂ થતાં જ લોકોએ કોલાહલ મચાવી દેતા વાતાવરણમાં રોમાંચકતા પ્રસરી ગઈ હતી. આ રેસમાં પ્રથમક્રેમ કલવાડાના દિનેશ આહિર, નિતીન આહીર તેમજ અશોક આહીરની ત્રિપુટીનો વિજય થતા તેમના સમર્થકોએ તેમને વધાવી લીધા હતા.

પ્રથમ ક્રમે આવેલ કલવાડા દિનેશ આહિરને વીસ હજાર રોકડા અને ટ્રોફી એનાયત કરાઈ હતી. બીજા ક્રમે આવેલ સાજનભાઈ દેસાઈને પંદર હજાર રોકડા તથા ટ્રોફી અર્પણ કરાઇ હતી. દર વર્ષે યોજાતી આ બળદ ગાડાની રેસમાં ફરીવાર કલવાડા દિનેશ આહિર વિજેતા થયા હતા. આ ઉપરાંત આગામી બળદગાડાની મોટી રેસનું આયોજન વલસાડ કોસ્ટલ હાઈવે પર કરવાનુ અને જેની તારીખ ટૂંક સમયમાં જાહેર કરાશે. ખેરગામમાં આહિર સમાજ દ્વારા દર વર્ષે યોજાતી બળદગાડાની આ રેસ જોવા શહેરી વિસ્તારના લોકો પણ ઉમટી પડે છે.

