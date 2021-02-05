તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રાજકારણ:ખેરગામ તાલુકાના પાટી ગ્રામ પંચાયતના મહિલા સરપંચનું હોદ્દા પરથી રાજીનામુ

ખેરગામ36 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • થોડા દિવસ પહેલા પંચાયતના 7 સભ્યોએ અવિશ્વાસની દરખાસ્ત મૂકી હતી
  • બુધવારે સામાન્ય સભા મળે તે પહેલા જ નાદુરસ્ત તબિયતને કારણે સરપંચે પદ છોડી દીધું

ખેરગામ તાલુકાના પાટી ગામના મહિલા સરપંચ સામે થોડા દિવસ પહેલા પંચાયતના સાત જેટલા સભ્યોએ અવિશ્વાસની દરખાસ્ત મૂકી હતી, જે અંતર્ગત બુધવારે 11.45 કલાકે તાલુકા પંચાયત દ્વારા પાટી ગ્રામ પંચાયતના સભ્યોની સામાન્ય સભા બોલવાઈ હતી પરંતુ તે પહેલાં જ મંગળવારે મહિલા સરપંચે ટીડીઓને પોતાના હોદ્દા પરથી રાજીનામુ આપી દીધું હતું.

પાટી ગ્રામ પંચાયતમાં છેલ્લા ચાર વર્ષથી સરપંચપદે બિરાજમાન ગૌરીબેન રમેશભાઈ પટેલ સામે ઉપસરપંચ મહેન્દ્ર મગનભાઈ નાયક, સવિતાબેન રાયુભાઈ પટેલ, રેખાબેન અશ્વિનભાઈ પટેલ, જયાબેન બાબુભાઇ થોરાત, ગોવિંદભાઈ નારણભાઇ પટેલ, મુકેશભાઈ રતિલાલ પટેલ, ભૂપેન્દ્રકુમાર છોટુભાઈ ગરાસિયા સહિત પંચાયતના 7 જેટલા સભ્યોએ અવિશ્વાસની દરખાસ્ત રજૂ કરી હતી.

તલાટીને આપાયેલી દરખાસ્તમાં સરપંચ વિકાસકામો બાબતે પંચાયતના સભ્યોને વિશ્વાસમાં લેતા નથી. સામાન્ય સભા પંચાયત ધારાની જોગવાઈ મુજબ નિયમિત બોલાવાતી નથી,નાણાં પંચનાં કામો કે ખર્ચનું વાંચન વર્ષ પૂરું થવા છતાં પણ વાંચનમાં લેવાતું નથી,મનરેગા હેઠળનાં કામોનો ખર્ચ સામાન્ય સભા કે ગ્રામસભામાં વાંચનમાં લેવાતો નથી, વાર્ષિક હિસાબો વિશે પણ ગ્રામ પંચાયતના સભ્યોને વિશ્વાસમાં લેવાતા ન હોવાના આક્ષેપો થયા હતા.

સમગ્ર દરખાસ્ત બાબતે બુધવારે પાટી ગામે તા.પં.ખેરગામ દ્વારા ફોમ-અ-નિયમ-20 અન્વયે અવિશ્વાસની દરખાસ્ત બાબતે સામાન્ય સભા બોલવાઈ હતી. જેમાં પંચાયત સભ્યોને હાજર રહેવા જણાવાયું હતું, પરંતુ તે પહેલાં મંગળવારે મહિલા સરપંચે પોતાની તબિયત નાદુરસ્ત રહેતી હોવાના કારણે ટીડીઓ સમક્ષ પોતાના હોદ્દા પરથી રાજીનામું આપી દીધું હતું.

મિટીંગમાં અવિશ્વાસ પસાર કરવાનો પ્રશ્ન રહેતો જ નથી
પાટીના મહિલા સરપંચ સામે અવિશ્વાસની દરખાસ્ત થતા આ મામલે બુધવારે પાટી ગ્રામ પંચાયતના સભ્યોની ઉપસ્થિતિમાં સામાન્ય સભા બોલાવવામાં આવી હતી,પરંતુ હવે સરપંચે આજે રાજીનામુ આપી દેતા મિટિંગમાં અવિશ્વાસની દરખાસ્ત પસાર કરવાનો પ્રશ્ન રહેતો નથી,જેથી મિટિંગમાં સભ્યો સાથે ચર્ચા કરી મિટિંગ મોકૂફ કરી દેવાશે. - રાહુલ પટેલ, ટીડીઓ, ખેરગામ

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો