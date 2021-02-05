તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નિર્ણય:ખેરગામ પાટી ગ્રામ પંચાયત મહિલા સરપંચનું હોદ્દાપરથી રાજીનામું, 7 સભ્યઓએ અવિશ્વાસ દરખાસ્ત મૂકી હતી

ખેરગામ
ખેરગામ તાલુકાના પાટી ગામના મહિલા સરપંચ સામે થોડા દિવસ પહેલા પંચાયતના સાત જેટલા સભ્યોએ અવિશ્વાસની દરખાસ્ત મૂકી હતી,જે અંતર્ગત બુધવારે 11.45 કલાકે તાલુકા પંચાયત દ્વારા પાટી ગ્રામ પંચાયતના સભ્યોની સામાન્ય સભા બોલવાઈ હતી.પરંતુ તે પહેલાં જ મંગળવારે મહિલા સરપંચે રાજીનામુ આપી દીધું હતું.

પાટી ગ્રામ પંચાયતમાં છેલ્લા ચાર વર્ષથી સરપંચપદે બિરાજમાન ગૌરીબેન રમેશભાઈ પટેલ સામે ઉપસરપંચ મહેન્દ્ર મગનભાઈ નાયક, સવિતાબેન રાયુભાઈ પટેલ, રેખાબેન અશ્વિનભાઈ પટેલ, જયાબેન બાબુભાઇ થોરાત, ગોવિંદભાઈ નારણભાઇ પટેલ, મુકેશભાઈ રતીલાલ પટેલ, ભૂપેન્દ્ર કુમાર છોટુભાઈ ગરાસિયા સહિત પંચાયતના સાત જેટલા સભ્યોએ અવિશ્વાસની દરખાસ્ત રજૂ કરી હતી. દરખાસ્તમાં સરપંચ વિકાસકામો બાબતે સભ્યોને વિશ્વાસમાં લેતા ન હોવાનું, મનરેગાનાં કામોનો ખર્ચ સામાન્ય સભા કે ગ્રામસભામાં વાંચનમાં લેવાતો ન હોવનું, તેમજ વાર્ષિક હિસાબો વિશે પણ ગ્રામ સભ્યોને વિશ્વાસમાં લેવાતા ન હોવાના આક્ષેપો થયા હતા.

