નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી:ગણદેવી નગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડ નંબર-6માં સૌથી વધુ અને વોર્ડ નંબર-2માં સૌથી ઓછા મતદારો

ગણદેવીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • 2016ની ચૂંટણીમાં ગણદેવી નગરમાં 12279 મતદારો હતા, જેમાં આ વર્ષે 268 વધ્યાં

ગણદેવી નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી જ્યારે એના ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગીના ચક્રોમાં વચ્ચે આગળ વધી રહી છે ત્યારે નગરજનોને ગણદેવી નગરના તમામ છ વોર્ડમાં 13070 જેટલા મતદારો છે. એમાં સૌથી વધુ મતદારો વોર્ડ નંબર-6માં 2624 જેટલા છે, જે ગત 2016 ની ચૂંટણીમાં 2495 હતા. સૌથી ઓછા મતદારો વોર્ડ નંબર-2 માં 1855 જેટલા છે,જે 2016ની ચૂંટણીમાં 1653 જેટલા હતા. આ આ છેલ્લા પાંચ વર્ષમાં 268 જેટલા મતદારોનો વધારો થયો છે. જોકે એની સામે 131 મતદારો કમી પણ થઈ છે.

ગણદેવી નગરના મતદારોનું વોર્ડ પ્રમાણે પૃથક્કરણ કરીએ તો વોર્ડ નંબર-1માં કુલ 2074 છે, એમાં 1001 પુરુષ અને 1073 સ્ત્રીઓ છે જે ગત 2016ની ચૂંટણીમાં 945 પુરુષો અને 1019 સ્ત્રીઓ મળી 1964 મતદારો હતા. વોર્ડ નંબર 1માં પણ મતદારોનો વધારો થયો છે. વોર્ડ નં. 2માં 931 પુરૂષ અને 924 સ્ત્રી મળી 1855 મતદાર છે. 2016ની ચૂંટણીમાં વોર્ડ નં. 2મા 848 પુરૂષ અને 805 સ્ત્રી મળી કુલ 1653 મતદારો હતા. વોર્ડ નંબર-3માં 2014 મતદારો કુલ હતી, જેમાં 1041 પુરુષો અને 1030, જ્યારે ગત 2016 ની ચૂંટણીમાં 982 પુરુષો હતા અને 939 સ્ત્રીઓ મળી 1921 મતદાર હતા. વોર્ડ નંબર-4માં કુલ 2269 મતદારો છે.

જેમાં 1114 પુરુષો છે અને 1155 સ્ત્રીઓ છે. જે 2016માં 1089 પુરુષો અને 1095 સ્ત્રી હતી જ્યારે કુલ મતદારો 2184 હતા. તેમજ વોર્ડ નંબર-5 માં કુલ મતદારો 2207 છે, એમાં 1106 પુરુષો અને 1101 સ્ત્રીઓ છે. જ્યારે 2016માં પુરુષો 1040 હતા અને સ્ત્રીઓ 1022 હતી. કુલ મતદારો 2062 હતા.

વોર્ડ નં. 6માં 1296 પુરૂષ અને 1328 સ્ત્રી મળી કુલ 2624 મતદારો છે. 2016માં 1268 પુરૂષ અને 1227 સ્ત્રી મળી કુલ 2495 મતદાર હતા. હાલની ચૂંટણીમાં કુલ 13070 મતદારો તેમના મતાધિકારનો ઉપયોગ કરશે. 2016 ની ચૂંટણીમાં ગણદેવી નગરમાં 12279 મતદારો હતા, આ વર્ષે 268 મતદારોનો વધારો થયો છે.

જોકે ગણદેવી નગરના વોર્ડ સીમાંકનમાં કોઈ મોટા ફેરફારો કરવામાં આવ્યા નથી અને અનામતોમાં થયેલા ફેરફારો રોટેશન મુજબ છે. જોકે કોંગ્રેસ અને ભાજપમાં કોને ટિકિટ મળશે અને ભાજપના કયા સિનિયર નેતાઓના હાથમાં ટિકિટ નહીં આવશે. કોંગ્રેસ કયા ઉમેદવારોને કયા વોર્ડમાં મૂકે છે ત્રીજો મોરચો હાલની બદલાતી પરિસ્થિતિમાં બાજ નજર રાખી ઉમેદવારોની શોધમાં ચોકઠા ગોઠવાઈ રહ્યા છે ત્યારે પ્રારંભિક તબક્કામાં ચિત્ર સ્પષ્ટ થતાં સમય જશે.

