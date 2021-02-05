તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દુર્ઘટના:ખાંભડામાં ડીઝલ એન્જીનમાં સાડી ફસાઈ જતાં મહિલાનું મૃત્યુ

ચીખલીએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર

ચીખલી તાલુકાના ખાંભડા દેસાઈ ફળિયામાં નહેર પર શંકરભાઇ ભગુભાઇ પટેલ (ઉ.વ. 55, રહે.ખાંભડા દેસાઈ ફળીયા તા.ચીખલી) તેમની પત્ની લીલાબેન શંકરભાઇ પટેલ (ઉ.વ. 53) સાથે ખેતરમાં પાણી મુકવાનું હોય જેથી તેઓ રાત્રિના સમયે ગયા હતા. દરમિયાન ડીઝલ એન્જીનની ટાંકીમાં ડીઝલ નાંખતી વખતે લીલાબેન પટેલની સાડી એન્જીનમાં ફસાઈ જતા તેમના બંને હાથ તેમજ માથાના ભાગે ગંભીર ઇજા પહોંચી હતી. જેથી તેમને 108માં પ્રથમ સારવાર અર્થે ચીખલી રેફરલ હોસ્પિટલમાં અને ત્યાંથી આલીપોર ખસેડાઈ હતી. જ્યાંથી તેમને વધુ સારવાર અર્થે સુરત ખસેડાતા તેમનું રસ્તામાં જ મૃત્યુ નિપજ્યું હતું. બનાવની શંકરભાઇ ભગુભાઇ પટેલે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા હે.કો પ્રવિણભાઈ કારૂભાઈ તપાસ કરી રહ્યા છે.

