સભ્યોની ચૂંટણી:16 બેઠક માટે 29 ઉમેદવારાે વચ્ચે ખરાખરીનાે ચૂંટણી જંગ ખેલાશે

ચીખલીએક કલાક પહેલા
ચીખલી એપીએમસીમાં વ્યવસ્થાપક સમિતિના સભ્યોની ચૂંટણીમાં તમામ 29 ઉમેદવારી પત્રક માન્ય જાહેર થયા છે. વેપારી અને ખરીદ વેચાણ વિભાગની 6 બેઠક પર ભાજપ-કોંગ્રેસ સમર્થિત પેનલો વચ્ચે ચૂંટણી યોજાશે. ચીખલી એપીએમસીમાં ચૂંટણી અધિકારી અને જિલ્લા રજીસ્ટ્રાર એસ.ડી.ભોયે દ્વારા વર્તમાન ચેરમેન કિશોરભાઈ પટેલ ઉપરાંત પરિમલ દેસાઈ, જે.ડી.પટેલ, અમૃતસિંહ પરમાર, મજીદભાઈ મેમણ, અજયભાઈ દેસાઈ, હરિકૃષ્ણ પટેલ, આઈ.સી.પટેલ, ધર્મેશભાઈ પટેલ સહિતના ઉમેદવારોની ઉપસ્થિતિમાં ઉમેદવારી પત્રકોની ચકાસણી હાથ ધરવામાં આવી હતી.

જેમાં ખેડૂત વિભાગની 10 બેઠકો માટેના 23 ઉપરાંત વેપારી મંડળની ચાર બેઠકોના ચાર અને ખરીદ વેચાણ મંડળની બે બેઠકો માટેના બે મળી કુલ 16 બેઠકો માટેના 29 જેટલા તમામ ઉમેદવારી પત્રકો માન્ય જાહેર કરાયા હતા. જોકે એપીએમસીની ચૂંટણીમાં વેપારી અને ખરીદ વેચાણ મંડળની કુલ 6 જેટલી બેઠકો ઉપર 1-1 જ ઉમેદવારી પત્રક આવતા આ તમામ 6 બેઠક ઉપર ભાજપ સમર્થિત ઉમેદવારો બિન હરીફ જાહેર થશે. ખેડૂત વિભાગની 10 બેઠકો પર ભાજપ સમર્થિત પેનલમાંથી 11 અને કોંગ્રેસ સમર્થિત પેનલમાંથી 12 મળી કુલ 23 ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી છે.

જેમાં 30 જેટલી સહકારી મંડળીના 310 જેટલા મતદારો છે. હવે 8મી ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ઉમેદવારી પત્રક પરત ખેંચવાના દિવસે ચિત્ર સ્પષ્ટ થશે. એપીએમસીની ચૂંટણીને લઈ ને ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા બેઠકોનો દોર શરૂ કરી રણનીતિ તૈયાર કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. ત્યારે એપીએમસીમાં ખેડૂત વિભાગની 10 બેઠકો માટે ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ સમર્થિત પેનલ વચ્ચે ચૂંટણી જંગ જામશે.એપીએમસીની ચૂંટણી બાદ તરત જ તાલુકા-જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી પણ હોય તેવી સ્થિતિમાં એપીએમસીની ચૂંટણી સ્થગિત થવાના પણ એંધાણ વર્તાય રહ્યા છે.

