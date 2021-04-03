તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રસીકરણ:ચીખલી તાલુકાના 300થી વધુ ફ્રન્ટલાઇન વર્કરને રસી અપાઈ

ચીખલીએક કલાક પહેલા
ચીખલી તાલુકામાં આરોગ્ય કર્મચારીઓ,શિક્ષકો સહિતના 300થી વધુ કર્મચારીઓને પાંચ અલગ-અલગ કેન્દ્રો ઉપર કોરોના વિરોધી રસી અપાઇ હતી. ચીખલી તાલુકાના પ્રાથમિક આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્ર ફડવેલ,રાનકુવા,હોન્ડ ઉપરાંત દેગામ પ્રાથમિક શાળા તથા સ્પંદન હોસ્પિટલ એમ પાંચ જેટલા સ્થળોએ કોરોના વિરોધી રસી આપવામાં આવી હતી. જેમાં ફડવેલ પીએચસીમાં તાલુકા આરોગ્ય વિભાગના સુપરવાઈઝર વિજયભાઈ પટેલ ઉપરાંત દક્ષાબેન રાઠોડ સહિતના આરોગ્ય કર્મચારીઓએ રસી લીધી હતી.

આરોગ્ય વિભાગના કર્મચારીઓ,શિક્ષકો ઉપરાંત ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલના કર્મચારીઓને આજના રસીકરણમાં આવરી લેવામાં આવ્યા હતા, જેમાં 64 જેટલા શિક્ષકોએ રસી લીધી હતી. તાલુકા આરોગ્ય અધિકારી ડો.એ.બી.સોનવણેના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ રસીકરણ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. તાલુકામાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં મોટાપાયે રસીકરણ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.આરોગ્ય વિભાગના સુપરવાઈઝર વિજયભાઈ પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે કોરોના વિરોધી રસી લીધા બાદ કોઈપણ અડ અસર જોવા મળેલ નથી. જેથી કોઈપણ જાતના ડર રાખ્યા વિના રસીકરણ કરાવી લેવા અનુરોધ કર્યો હતો.

