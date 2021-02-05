તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બેદરકાર તંત્ર:મજીગામની નહેરમાં પાણી છોડતાં જ ઠેરઠેર તિરાડ પડી

ચીખલી35 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • તાજેતરમાં જ લાખોના ખર્ચે નહેરનું નવિનીકરણ કરાયું હતું

મજીગામ ગામ નહેરનું તાજેતરમાં જ લાખો રૂપિયાના ખર્ચે નવિનીકરણ કરાયું હતું પરંતુ તકલાદી કામ થતા શરૂઆતથી જ કોંક્રિટની સપાટીમાં તિરાડો જોવા મળી રહી છે. દરમિયાન નહેરમાં પાણી છોડવામાં આવતાની સાથે જ તિરાડ વધી ગઈ છે.ચીખલી અંબિકા સબ ડિવિઝનના તાબામાં આવતી મજીગામમાંથી પસાર થતી માઇનોર કેનાલનું તાજેતરમાં જ નવિનીકરણ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું પરંતુ પૂરતા સુપરવિઝનના અભાવ વચ્ચે ગુણવત્તાયુક્ત માલસમાન સિમેન્ટની જોગવાઈ કરતા ઓછો ઉપયોગ સાથે તકલાદી કામ થતા શરૂઆતથી જ કોંક્રિટની સપાટીમાં તિરાડો જોવા મળી રહી છે.

દરમિયાન મજીગામ નહેરમાં પાણી છોડવામાં આવતાની સાથે જ તિરાડોની સંખ્યા વધી ગઈ છે. અધિકારીઓ-એજનસીની મિલીભગત ખુલી જવા પામી છે.તાજેતરમાં જ કોંક્રિટની કરાયેલી સપાટીમાં ઠેરઠેર તિરાડ પડી જતા કામમાં થયેલી ગોબાચારી બહાર આવી છે.નવિનીકરણ કરાયાને હજુ એક માસ પણ વીત્યો નથીઅને આટલા ટૂંકા સમયમાંજ આવી સ્થિતિ સર્જાઈ છે ત્યારે હવે થીંગડા મારી ઢાંકવાનો પ્રયાસ કરાશે કે પછી નવેસરથી કોંક્રિટ કરવામાં આવશે તે જોવું રહ્યું. મજીગામ ઉપરાંત સાદકપોર સહિતના વિસ્તારમાં હાલ જે નહેરોનું નવિનીકરણનું કામ કરાયું છે તે અંગેની ઉચ્ચ કક્ષાએથી તપાસ થાય અને જવાબદારો સામે પગલાં લેવાઈ તે જરૂરી છે.

