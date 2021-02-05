તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પંચાયત ચૂંટણી:તાલુકા-જિલ્લા પં.ની ચૂંટણીમાં 5 કોંગ્રેસ ઉમેદવારોએ પત્રક ભર્યા

ચીખલી33 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ભાજપે હજી સુધી ઉમેદવારની યાદી જાહેર કરી નથી

તાલુકા-જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં બીજા દિવસે કોંગ્રેસમાંથી પાંચ જેટલાએ ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી હતી. ભાજપ દ્વારા ઉમેદવારીની યાદી જાહેર થઈ નથી.તાલુકા-જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયાનો પ્રારંભ થઇ ચુક્યો છે. મંગળવારે ઉમેદવારી પત્રક ભરવાના બીજા દિવસે જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ખૂંધ બેઠક પરથી કોંગ્રેસમાંથી બામણવેલના મંજુલાબેન ગુલાબભાઈ પટેલે ચૂંટણી અધિકારી ડી.ડી.જોગીયા સમક્ષ ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી હતી.ઉપરાંત વાંઝણા બેઠક પરથી કોંગ્રેસમાંથી આનંદકુમાર નવીનચંદ્ર પટેલ દ્વારા ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવવામાં આવી છે.

જ્યારે તાલુકા પંચાયતની વાંઝણા બેઠક ઉપર કોંગ્રેસમાંથી નરદેવભાઈ પરભુભાઈ પટેલ, નોગામાં બેઠક પરથી દર્શનાબેન હિતેશભાઈ પટેલ, ભાવિનીબેન ભુપેશભાઈ પટેલ અને બામણવેલ બેઠક પરથી યોગેશ રમેશ પટેલે તાલુકા પંચાયતની બેઠક ઉપર ઉમેદવારોએ ઉમેદવારી પત્રક રજૂ કર્યા હતા. બીજી તરફ ભાજપ દ્વારા હજી સુધી કોઇપણ ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરવામાં આવી નથી. જેને લઇને ભાજપીઓમાં જ ટિકિટ મેળવવા અંગે મતમતાંતર થઇ રહ્યું છે.

જોકે, કેટલાક ઉમેદવારોએ અગાઉથી જ ઉમેદવારી પત્રકો લઈ લીધા છે.ભાજપમાં ખાસ કરીને માંડવખડક, કુકેરી, વાંઝણા જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠકો ઉપર દાવેદારોની સંખ્યા વધુ હતી. આ દરમિયાન યાદી જાહેર ન થતા દાવેદારો અને તેમના સમર્થકો મૂંઝવણમાં મુકાયા છે. જોકે કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા પણ યાદી જાહેર કરાઇ નથી અને બીજી તરફ કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારો દ્વારા સીધા ઉમેદવારી પત્રકો જ રજૂ કરવાની શરૂઆત કરી દેવાઈ છે. ચીખલી તાલુકામાં ભાજપ-કોંગ્રેસ વચ્ચે સીધી ટક્કરની સ્થિતિમાં આપ પાર્ટી (આમ આદમી પાર્ટી) દ્વારા પણ ફોર્મ લઈ જવામાં આવ્યા છે.

