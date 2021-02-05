તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:દુષ્કર્મ કરનાર શિક્ષકના રિમાન્ડ પૂર્ણ થતાં સબજેલમાં ધકેલાયો

બીલીમોરા31 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • શિષ્યાને લલચાવી કૃત્ય આચર્યુ હતુ

બીલીમોરાની એક શાળાના શિક્ષકે તેજ શાળાની વિદ્યાર્થીની સાથે લગ્નની લાલચ આપી દુષ્કર્મ આચરનાર આરોપી શિક્ષકને એક દિવસના રિમાન્ડ બાદ પોલીસે વધુ રિમાન્ડ નહીં માંગતા સબજેલમાં મોકલી આપવામાં આવ્યો હતો. પોલીસે દુષ્કર્મના સ્થળોનું પંચનામું કર્યું હતું.બીલીમોરાની એક શાળાના સ્ટેટેસ્ટીક અને સંગીત વિષયના એક શિક્ષક મયુર રાણા (રહે. વલસાડ)એ 2017માં તેની જ શાળામાં ભણતી સગીર વિદ્યાર્થિનીને લગ્ન કરવાની લાલચ આપી તેની સાથે અલગ-અલગ સ્થળે દુષ્કર્મ આચરી તેને તરછોડી દીધી હતી.

શિક્ષકના અન્ય સ્થળે લગ્ન થતા હોવાની જાણ ભોગ બનનાર યુવતીને થતાં તેણે બીલીમોરા પોલીસમાં શિક્ષક સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. પોલીસે શિક્ષક સામે દુષ્કર્મ, પોકસો હેઠળ ફરિયાદ નોંધી તેની તેના લગ્ન આગલા દિવસે પીઠી લગાવેલી હાલતમાં ધરપકડ કરી હતી. જેને પોલીસે કોર્ટ સમક્ષ રજૂ કરી એક દિવસના રિમાન્ડ મેળવ્યા હતા.

પોલીસે તેના રિમાન્ડ દરમિયાન તેણે વિદ્યાર્થિની સાથે જેટલી જગ્યાએ દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું હતું તે સ્થળોએ પોલીસે તેને સાથે રાખીને તે જગ્યાનું પંચનામું કરી પુરાવા એકત્ર કરવાનો પ્રયાસ હાથ ધર્યો હતો. જે બાદ પોલીસે તેના રિમાન્ડ પૂર્ણ થતાં તેને કોર્ટ સમક્ષ રજૂ કર્યો હતો. જેના વધારાના રિમાન્ડની માંગણી પોલીસે નહીં કરતા કોર્ટે તેને નવસારી સબજેલમાં ધકેલી આપ્યો હતો.

