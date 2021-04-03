તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:બીલીમોરા ચીમોડિયા નાકા પાસે ડમ્પરે બે રાહદારી યુવકને અડફેટે લેતા એકનું મોત, એકને ગંભીર ઇજા

બીલીમોરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ગેરકાયદે રેતી ખનન અને ઇંટના ભઠ્ઠા પરથી લોડ થઇ ડમ્પર અને ટ્રકની સતત આવન જાવનથી રસ્તા પર સ્થાનિકોના જીવને જોખમ
  • મૃતક પરિણીત યુવાનના ભાઇની પોલીસ ફરિયાદ બાદ ભાગી છૂટેલા ઓડનગરના ડમ્પર ચાલકની ધરપકડ, જેલ હવાલે

બીલીમોરા ચીમોડિયાનાકા રેલ્વે ફાટક સામે બેફામ રીતે હંકારી જતા રેતીની ડમ્પરે રસ્તે ચાલતા બે રાહદારી શ્રમજીવી યુવકોને અડફેટે લેતા બંનેને ગંભીર ઇજા પહોંચી હતી. એક યુવકને નવસારી સારવાર માટે લઈ જતી વેળઆ માર્ગમાં જ તેનું મોત નિપજ્યું હતું. એકને પગમાં ફ્રેકચર પહોંચતા તેને બીલીમોરાની ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ કરાયો છે. ઘટના સંદર્ભે બીલીમોરા પોલીસે ડમ્પર ચાલક સામે ગુનો નોંધી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

બીલીમોરા પોલીસ સૂત્રો પાસેથી પ્રાપ્ત વિગતો અનુસાર ચિમોડિયાનાકા પાસે મોડી સાંજે બે શ્રમજીવી યુવકો મનોજ રાજુ પાવસકર (રહે. જુની સરાલાઈન) અને વિનોદ દયાશંકર ભારતી (રહે. સરદાર માર્કેટ પાસે) તેમનું કામ પતાવીને ઘરે પાછા જઈ રહ્યા હતા.

દરમિયાન તેઓ ચિમોડિયાનાકા પાસેથી પસાર થતા સમયે ચિમોડિયાનાકા રેલવે ફાટકથી ગાયકવાડ મિલ તરફ જઈ રહેલા રેતીના ડમ્પર (નં. જીજે-05-બીવી-1490)ના ચાલકે મનોજ અને વિનોદને અડફેટે લીધા હતા. જેને પગલે બંનેને ગંભીર ઇજા પહોંચી હતી. તેમને પ્રથમ બીલીમોરા ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર અર્થે દાખલ કરાયા હતા. મનોજને ગંભીર ઈજા હોય સારવાર માટે નવસારી ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં મોકલવામાં આવ્યો હતો પરંતુ તેને થયેલી ગંભીર ઇજાને કારણે માર્ગમાં જ તેનું મૃત્યુ નીપજ્યું હતું. જ્યારે વિનોદ ભારતીને પગમાં ફેક્ચર થયું હતું.

જેની સારવાર હાલ ચાલી રહી છે. આ અકસ્માત કરીને ડમ્પર ચાલક ઘટના સ્થળેથી પલાયન થયો હતો. ઘટના અંગે મૃતકના ભાઈ સની રાજુભાઇ પાવસકરે બીલીમોરા પોલીસ મથકમાં ડમ્પરના ચાલક સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. ફરિયાદના આધારે બીલીમોરા પોલીસે ડમ્પર ચાલક ભરત ઈશ્વર ઓડ, (રહે. ઓડનગર, બીલીમોરાની ધરપકડ કરી તેને જેલના સળિયા પાછળ ધકેલી દીધો હતો. બીલીમોરા પીએસઆઇ વસાવા તપાસ કરી રહ્યા છે. મૃતક મનોજ પરિણીત હતો.

બેફામ દોડતાં ડમ્પર-ટ્રક પર પોલીસની લગામ જરૂરી
બેફામ દોડતી રેતીની ટ્રકે પગપાળા જતાં બે શ્રમજીવી યુવકોને અડફેટે લેતા એક યુવકનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. છેલ્લા કેટલાય સમયથી ભારે વાહનો બીલીમોરાના રાજમાર્ગો પર બેફામ દોડી રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે પોલીસ આવા બેફામ ચાલકો પર લગામ લગાવી કડક કાર્યવાહી થાય તે જરૂરી છે.

હજુ કેટલા નિર્દોષોનો ભોગ લેવાશે ?
ગણદેવી તાલુકામાં કોસ્ટલ વિસ્તારમાં આવેલ દરિયાકાંઠાના ગામો તેમજ અંબિકા નદીના પટમાંથી છેલ્લા કેટલાય સમયથી ગેરકાયદેસર રેતીખનન ધમધમી રહ્યું છે. તે સાથે ગેરકાયદેસર ઈટનાં ભઠ્ઠાઓ પણ ધમધમે છે. જેની જાણ તંત્રને હોવા છતાં ઘણીવાર આંખ આડા કાન કરતું હોય છે. બેફામ દોડતી ટ્રકો ઘણીવાર કાળમુખી બને છે. આ બેફામ દોડતા ડમ્પરો, ટ્રકો શહેરોના રાજમાર્ગો તેમજ સાંકડા રસ્તા પર પૂરઝડપે પસાર થાય છે. ઘણીવાર ડમ્પરોના ડ્રાઈવરો પણ વગર લાયસન્સે પણ ગાડી હંકારતા હોય છે.

પાસ-પરમીટ વગર રેતી તેમજ ઈંટો ભરેલી ટ્રકો વિના રોકટોક શહેરો તેમજ ગામોમાં દોડતી હોય છે. ભીની રેતી ભરેલી ટ્રકો શહેરના માર્ગો પરથી પસાર થતાં માર્ગોને પણ ભારે ક્ષતિ પહોંચતી હોય છે ત્યારે આવા ગેરકાયદેસર રેતી તેમજ ઇંટના ભઠ્ઠા ચલાવનારા સામે પોલીસ પોલીસ તેમજ તંત્ર કડક હાથે કાર્યવાહી કરે તે જરૂરી બન્યું છે, નહીં તો આવા કાળમુખી ટ્રક અને ડમ્પર કેટલાય નિર્દોષ નાગરિકોનો ભોગ લેશે.

