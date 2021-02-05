તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કીપરનો કમાલ:ઇન્ટર ડિસ્ટ્રિક્ટ વન ડે અંડર-14 ક્રિકેટ ટુર્નામેન્ટમાં નવસારી સામે બીલીમોરાનો 28 રને આસાન વિજય

બીલીમોરા2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વિકેટકીપર જોશીએ 1 રનઆઉટ, 2 કેચ અને 2 સ્ટમ્પિંગ કરી મેચની દિશા બદલી

બરોડા ક્રિકેટ એસોસિએશન આયોજિત ઇન્ટર ડિસ્ટ્રિકટ વન ડે ટુર્નામેન્ટ અંડર-14 સેમી ફાઇનલ બીલીમોરા વી.એસ.પટેલ કોલેજના મેદાનમાં રમાઈ હતી. જેમાં બીલીમોરાની ટીમે નવસારી ટીમ સામે 28 રને વિજય મેળવ્યો હતો. બીલીમોરા ટીમનાં વિકેટકીપર મહાદેવ અશોક જોષીએ પ્રભાવશાળી દેખાવ કર્યો હતો.બરોડા ક્રિકેટ એસોસિએશનની અંડર-14 ઇન્ટર ડિસ્ટ્રિકટ ક્રિકેટ ટુર્નામેન્ટનું આયોજન વી.એસ.પટેલ કોલેજના મેદાન પર યોજાઈ હતી. 40 ઓવર વન ડે ક્રિકેટ ટુર્નામેન્ટમાં બીલીમોરા અને નવસારી ટીમ વચ્ચે મેચ રમાઈ હતી.

બીલીમોરા ટીમે ટોસ જીતી પ્રથમ બેટિંગ પર પસંદગી ઉતારી હતી. જેમાં અમિત બાગલે, ઓમ.પી.પટેલ, જહાન નાયકે, કાવ્ય ટેલરેની ઉમદા બેટિંગથી 215 કર્યા હતા. જેમાં બીલીમોરા ટીમનાં વિકેટકીપર મહાદેવ અશોક જોશીએ એક રનઆઉટ, બે કેચ અને બે સ્ટમ્પિંગ કરી જોરદાર પરફોર્મન્સ આપ્યું હતું. તેમના વિકેટકીપિંગ કૌશલ્ય નિહાળી પીઢ ખેલાડીઓ અને રમતપ્રેમીઓ મંત્રમુગ્ધ બન્યા હતા. આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય તેમજ રણજી ટ્રોફી ક્રિકેટ રમી ચૂકેલા ક્રિકેટરોએ તેની પ્રસંશા કરી હતી.

બીલીમોરાની ટીમના 215ના સ્કોર સામે નવસારીની ટીમ માત્ર 187 રન કરી શકતા બીલીમોરાનો 28 રને વિજય થયો હતો. સમગ્ર મેચનું અમ્પાયરીંગ બીલીમોરાના નીરજ પટેલ અને મયુર ગોહિલે કર્યું હતું. મેચ રેફરી નટવર પટેલ, બીલીમોરા ટીમ કોચ શૌકત દુકાનવાલા, નવસારી ટીમ કોચ અરવિંદ પટેલ અને સુભાષભાઈ તથા ફિઝીકલ ટ્રેનર રાજેશભાઇએ બીલીમોરા ટીમના કેપ્ટન જહાન નાયક સહિત સમગ્ર ટીમને જીતનાં અભિનંદન આપી આગામી મેચ માટે શુભકામના પાઠવી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબુધવારે મેષ જાતકો માટે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક રહેશે, બિઝનેસ માટે સમય અનુકૂળ રહેશે - જ્યોતિષ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો