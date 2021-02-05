તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

જળ સમસ્યા:મોવાસામાં પીવા અને વપરાશના પાણીની સમસ્યાથી લોકો પરેશાન

અમલસાડ32 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 80 હજાર લિટરની ઓવરહેડ ટાંકી છતાં વલખાં

ગણદેવી તાલુકાના દરિયા કિનારાના છેવાડાના મોવાસા ગામમાં પીવાના પાણીની હાલ ગંભીર સમસ્યા સર્જાઈ છે.ગણદેવી તાલુકાના મોવાસા ગામની મુખ્યત્વે વસાહત માછીમારી કરી તેમજ નોકરિયાતવાળા સાગરખેડૂની છે. મોવાસા ગામના લોકો પીવાના તેમજ ઘરવપરાશના પાણીની ગંભીર સમસ્યા હાલ સર્જાવા પામી છે. આ બાબતે ગામના સરપંચ શાંતિલાલભાઈ ખલાસી દ્વારા વિભાગના ધારાસભ્ય પિયુષભાઈ દેસાઈ તેમજ બીલીમોરા પાણી પુરવઠા અધિકારી ભૂસારાને અનેકવાર રજૂઆત કરવા છતાં ફક્ત ઠાલા આશ્વાસનો સિવાય કોઈ પરિણામ આવ્યું નથી.

મોવાસામાં અંબિકા નદી પરના દેવધા ગામે બનેલા દેવસરોવરમાંથી દેવધા-કરોડ જૂથ યોજનામાંથી પાણી માટેની અલગ એક્સપ્રેસ પાઇપલાઇન અગાઉના ધારાસભ્ય લક્ષ્મણભાઈ પટેલ દ્વારા નાંખવામાં આવી હતી પરંતુ તે યોજના પણ સફળ સાબિત થઈ નથી. હાલ આ યોજના અંતર્ગત ગામમાં માંડ મહિનામાં સાતથી નવ દિવસ પાણી આવે છે તે પણ પીવાલાયક નથી, લોકોએ પીવાનું પાણી વેચાતુ લેવાની ફરજ પડી રહી છે.

મોવાસામાં એક લાખ પચાસ હજાર લિટર પાણી માટે સમ્પ તેમજ 80 હજાર લિટરની ઓવરહેડ ટાંકી સરકાર દ્વારા બનાવવામાં આવી છે પરંતુ તે પણ ગ્રામજનો માટે સફળ પૂરવાર થઈ નથી. હાલ ગામમાં પાણી સમસ્યાના નિવારણ માટે બાજુના ભાગડ ગામના સરપંચ અને આગેવાન કિશોરભાઈ પટેલ દ્વારા પાણી પહોંચાડવા આગળ આવ્યા છે અને મોવાસાના લોકોની પડતી હાલાકી થોડી ઘણી રાહત આપી છે.

તંત્ર નિષ્ફળ રહ્યું પણ પડોશી મદદે આવ્યા
ગામમાં ઉનાળો શરૂ થાય તે પહેલા જ પીવાલાયક અને વાપરવા માટે જરૂરી પાણીની તંગી ઉભી થઇ છે. અગાઉ આ બાબતે ઉચ્ચ કક્ષાએ રજૂઆત કરવામાં આવી હોવા છતાં તે બાબતે તંત્ર દ્વારા યોગ્ય કાર્યવાહી ન કરતા તમામ પ્રોજેક્ટ નિષ્ફળ રહ્યા છે. જેને કારણે ગ્રામવાસીઓની સ્થિતિ હાડમારી ભરી બની છે. ભાગડ ગામના સરપંચ કિશોરભાઇ પટેલ મદદે આવતા થોડી ઘણી પાણી બાબતે રાહત સાંપડી છે. > શાંતિલાલ ખલાસી, સરપંચ, મોવાસા

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો