તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

નડિયાદ શહેરનો વોર્ડ નં.4:પ્રગતિનગરના મતદારો ક્યાં ગયાં ? ખુદ કોર્પોરેટર પણ મુંઝવણમાં

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
વોર્ડ નં4માં પ્રગતિનગરમાં એક હજાર મકાન ખાલી છે. આ મતદારોને રીઝવવા કાઉન્સલર માટે મુશ્કેલ બનશે. - Divya Bhaskar
વોર્ડ નં4માં પ્રગતિનગરમાં એક હજાર મકાન ખાલી છે. આ મતદારોને રીઝવવા કાઉન્સલર માટે મુશ્કેલ બનશે.
  • મોટા ભાગના મતદારો સરકારી કર્મચારી છે, છતાં ગંદકી, પાણીની સમસ્યા

નડિયાદ શહેરનો વોર્ડ નં.4 એટલે સરકારી કર્મચારીઓની વસાહતનો વિસ્તાર ગણાય. અહીં એસઆરપી કમ્પાઉન્ડમાં જ 700થી 800 પરિવાર છે. જ્યારે જે લોકો નિવૃત્ત થાય છે, તે અહીં આસપાસની સોસાયટીમાં જ રહે છે. આ ઉપરાંત એસટી વિભાગના કર્મચારીઓ પણ અહીં જ રહે છે. જોકે, મિશ્ર વસતી ધરાવતા આ વોર્ડમાં પ્રગતિનગરના મતદારોને લઇ કોર્પોરેટરો પણ મુંઝવણમાં મુકાઇ ગયાં છે.

માત્ર 18 મહિનામાં નવુ ઘરનું આપવાની વાત કરતા સત્તાધિશો હાલ 17 મહિના થવા છતાં પ્રગતિનગરના જર્જરિત મકાનોનું ડિમોલેશન પણ કરી શક્યાં નથી. જ્યારે રહિશોએ છતે ઘરે ભાડે જીવન ગુજારી રહ્યાં છે. આ વોર્ડની કેટલીક સોસાયટીમાં ગંદકી, ઉભરાતી ગટર, વરસાદી પાણીના નિકાલનો અભાવ સહિતની સમસ્યા જોવા મળી રહી છે.

વોર્ડ નં.4ની મુખ્ય સમસ્યા કઇ કઇ છે ?

  • પ્રગતિનગરમાં મકાન ખાલી કરી ગયેલા પરિવાર છતે ઘરે ભાડે રહે છે.
  • ડોર ટુ ડોર કલેકશનમાં અનિયમિતતાથી વોર્ડવાસીઓ પરેશાન.
  • નવી ગટર લાઇન નાંખી છે, પરંતુ હજુ જોડાણ આપવામાં આવ્યું નથી.
  • ઉમીયાનગર વિસ્તારમાં મુખ્ય રસ્તો જ બિસમાર છે.
  • વરસાદી પાણીના નિકાલના અભાવે રહિશોને ચોમાસામાં પડતી હાલાકી.

સ્થાનિક રહિશો શું કહે છે?
ઘરનું ઘર ક્યારે મળશે ?
પ્રગતિનગરમાંથી મકાન ખાલી કર્યા બાદ છેલ્લા 16 મહિનાથી ભાડે રહીએ છીએ. અમને ઘરનું ઘર ક્યારે મળશે ? તેનો કાઉન્સલર પાસે પણ જવાબ નથી. >ગોપાલભાઈ દરજી, પ્રગતિનગર.

ડોર ટુ ડોર આવતાં નથી
અમારી સોસાયટી બહાર ગંદકીની સમસ્યા છે. સફાઇ નિયમિત થતી નથી. ડોર ટુ ડોર કલેકશન વાહન ઘર સુધી આવતાં નથી. બારોબાર જતાં રહે છે. > ફિરોઝભાઈ પઠાણ, મિલ્લતનગર.

ગટરનું જોડાણ નથી
ઉમીયાનગરમાં સફાઇનો અભાવ છે. કચરો લેવા આવતા વાહનો બારોબાર જતા રહે છે. નવી ગટર લાઇન હજુ ચાલી નથી કરી. મુખ્ય રસ્તો લાંબા સમયથી બન્યો જ નથી.> જીગર, ઉમીયાનગર.

પાણી પુરતું આવતું નથી
પાણી પુરતા દબાણથી આવતું નથી. જેથી મોટા ભાગના ઘરોને પોતાના બોર બનાવવા પડ્યાં છે. બહેનો દ્વારા પાલિકામાં રજુઆત પણ કરી હતી. > ઝરીનાબહેન ઠાકોર, અલમદીના સોસાયટી.

પાલિકા કાઉન્સિલરો શું કહે છે?
સોસા.માં કામ કર્યા છે
વોર્ડની દરેક સોસાયટીમાં આરસીસી રોડ માંગણી મુજબ બનાવ્યાં છે, એલઇડી નાંખી છે,ડ્રેનેજ પણ નાંખી છે.ફરિયાદ મળે તો તેનો પણ નિકાલ કરીએ છીએ.> નિલાબહેન શર્મા, કાઉન્સીલર.

પાણીના કામ કર્યા છે
રસ્તા, પાણીની સુવિધા ઉભી કરવામાં આવી છે. જેના માટે બોર, પાણીની નવી ટાંકી બનાવી છે. આ ઉપરાંત સરકારની યોજનાના કામ કર્યા છે.>મુકેશભાઈ પરમાર, કાઉન્સીલર.

રસ્તાના કામો કર્યા છે
વોર્ડમાં લાઇટ, પાણી, રસ્તાના કામો કરવામાં આવ્યાં છે. જ્યારે વોર્ડમાં રહેતા વિધવા માટે પેન્શન, આવાસ યોજના, મા અમૃતકાર્ડમાં પણ લાભાર્થીઓની મદદ કરી છે. > દિપલબહેન પટેલ, કાઉન્સીલર.

પાણીની ટાંકી બનાવી છે
સ્થાનિકોની રજુઆતના પગલે વોર્ડના પ્રશ્નો અંગે ધારાસભ્યને રજુઆત કરી પાણીની ટાંકી, સંત અન્ના ચોકડી પર પાણીનો બોર પણ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. > બાલાભાઈ ભરવાડ, કાઉન્સીલર.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો