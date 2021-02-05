તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

નડિયાદ નગરપાલિકાનો વોર્ડ નં. 8:વોર્ડનં.8 પીવાના પાણી - ગટરની લાઈનો ખખડધજ, દબાણોની ભરમાર

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
સાંકડી ગલીઓમાં આગ અને અકસ્માત સમયે બચાવ કામગીરીમાં ખૂબ જ તકલીફ પડે છે. - Divya Bhaskar
સાંકડી ગલીઓમાં આગ અને અકસ્માત સમયે બચાવ કામગીરીમાં ખૂબ જ તકલીફ પડે છે.
  • ઓછા પ્રેસરથી પાણી આવતું હોવાના કારણે છતે પાણીએ રહિશો તરસ્યાં

નડિયાદ નગરપાલિકાનો વોર્ડ નં. 8 એટલે જુનો વિસ્તાર. આ વિસ્તારમાં દિવસે દિવસે વધી રહેલા દબાણોના કારણે મોટા રસ્તા સાંકડીગલીમાં પરિવર્તિત થઇ ગયાં છે. આ ઉપરાંત હજુ અનેક પોળ એવી છે કે જ્યાં વિકાસના પુરા ફળ રહિશોને ચાખવા મળ્યાં નથી. વરસો જુની પીવાના પાણીની લાઇન અને ગટર લાઇન ખખડધજ બની ગઈ છે. જેને કારણે પીવાનું પાણી પુરતુ આવતું નથી અને ગટરના પાણી રસ્તા પર જ ફરી વળે છે.

સૌથી ગંભીર બાબત છે કે, સાંકડી ગલીઓમાં આગ અને અકસ્માત સમયે બચાવ કામગીરીમાં ખૂબ જ તકલીફ પડી છે. ફાયર કે એમ્બ્યુલન્સ જેવા સાધનો ગલીમાં આવી શકતાં નથી.

વોર્ડ નં-8ની મુખ્ય સમસ્યા પર એક નજર

  • જુની પાઇપ લાઇનના કારણે પીવાનું પુરતુ પાણી આવતું નથી.
  • એમ્બ્લુયન્સ ફાયર સહિતના વાહનો મદદ માટે ઝડપથી આવી શકતાં નથી.
  • કેટલાક પોલ પર 24 કલાક સ્ટ્રીટ લાઇટ ચાલુ રહે છે.
  • સફાઇ કર્મચારીઓ બહાર જ સફાઇ કરીને જતાં રહે છે. પોળમાં કોઇ આવતું નથી.
  • વેપારીઓ દ્વારા પોતાનો માલ સામાન બહાર મુકવાના કારણે રહિશોને અવર જવર કરવી મુશ્કેલ.

સ્ટ્રીટ લાઇટનો પ્રશ્ન
પીવાના પાણીની સમસ્યા ગંભીર છે. અગાઉ સ્ટ્રીટ લાઇટનો પ્રશ્ન હતો. જે સંદર્ભે રજુઆતો કરતા હળવી થઇ છે. દબાણોના કારણે પાર્કીંગની સમસ્યા છે. > સંદીપભાઈ પરીખ, પીપળાતા પોળ.

સફાઇ કરાતી નથી
પીવાનું પાણી મેળવવા મોટર મુકવી પડે છે. છેલ્લા ઘરે પાણી પહોંચતું નથી. સફાઇ કરાતી નથી. કચરાવાળા બહારથી જ વાળી જતાં રહે છે. > જલ્પાબહેન કાંટાવાલા, દિવાળી પોળ.

પાર્કીંગની સમસ્યા છે
પાણી માટે ઘરમાં જ બોર કરવા પડે છે. સાંકડી ગલીમાં બાંધકામને કારણે પાર્કીંગની સમસ્યા છે. સફાઇ બાબતે વારંવાર રજુઆત કરવી પડે છે. > ઘનશ્યામભાઈ પારેખ, ચંડીકા ચોક.

પીવાનું પાણી મળતું નથી
ઉનાળામાં પીવાનું પાણી પુરતુ મળતું નથી. બીજા માળે રહેતા લોકોને મોટરથી પાણી ખેંચવું પડે છે. સ્ટ્રીટ લાઇટ ચાલુ જ રહે છે. > જીગ્નેશભાઈ પારેખ, ચંડીકા ચોક.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો