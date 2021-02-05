તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ક્રાઈમ:ઠાસરાના ડાકોર કપડવંજ હાઈવે ઉપર ટ્રક ચાલક અને કલીનરને બંધક બનાવી 31લાખની લૂંટ ચલાવી લૂંટારુ ગેંગ છૂ

ડાકોર2 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • અજાણ્યા ચાર જેટલા શખ્સોએ લૂંટ ચલાવી
  • ટ્રકમાં ભરેલ રૂ. 31,00,000/-ના માલને અન્ય ટ્રકમાં ભરી લૂંટારુ ગેંગ પલાયન
  • ઠાસરા પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી બનાવ સ્થળ આસપાસના સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજ ચેક કરવાની કવાયત હાથ ધરી છે

ખેડા જિલ્લાના ઠાસરા પંથકમાં ચકચાર લૂંટની ઘટના સામે આવી છે. ડાકોર-કપડવંજ હાઈવે ઉપર ટ્રક ચાલક અને કલીનરને બંધક બનાવી ટ્રકમાં ભરેલા 31 લાખના મુદ્દામાલની લૂંટ કરી લૂંટારી ટોળકી પલાયન થઈ ગઈ છે. આ બનાવ અંગે ઠાસરા પોલીસે લૂંટ, અપહરણનો ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી દીઘી છે.

અજાણ્યા શખ્સોએ ટ્રક રોકાવી બોલાચાલી કરી
પ્રાપ્ત થતી માહિતી અનુસાર ગત 31મી જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ મોડી રાત્રે ઠાસરા તાલુકાના ડાકોર-કપડવંજ હાઈવે ઉપર ચંદાસર ગામ નજીકથી ટ્રક નં. RJ.14 GK 6257 પસાર થઈ રહી હતી. આ સમયે એક ટ્રક આમનો પીછો કરતી હતી. આગળ થોડાક અંતર કાપ્યા પછી તુલસી હોટલ નજીક આંતરી રોડ ઉપર તે પીછો કરી રહેલી ટ્રકે આમને રોક્યા હતા. જેમાંથી 3 થી 4 અજાણ્યા શખ્સો ઉતર્યા અને ઉપરોક્ત ટ્રક ચાલક અરસદ સાવનખાન (રહે. સતવારી, રાજસ્થાન) સાથે બોલાચાલી શરૂ કરી દીઘી હતી.

31લાખ રૂપિયાના મુદ્દામાલની લૂંટ
બોલાચાલી વધુ ઉગ્ર થઈ જતા અજાણ્યા શખ્સોએ ટ્રક ચાલકને ધક્કો મારી દીધો અને કેબિનમાં ઘૂસીને ચાલક અને કલીનરને બંધક બનાવી લીધા હતા. તેમણે ટ્રક ચાલક અરસદ અને ક્લીનર જયેદને પાછળની સીટ સાથે બાંધી આંખે કપડું બાંધી દીધુ હતુ અને તેઓ ટ્રક લઇને પલાયન થઈ ગયા હતા. ત્યાર પછી આશરે દસ કિલોમીટર દુર અવાવરુ જગ્યા જઈ લૂટાંરુઓએ 31લાખ રૂપિયાની કિંમતની પ્લાસ્ટિકના દાણાની બોરીઓ અન્ય ટ્રકમાં ભરીને નાસી ગયા હતા.

ઠાસરા પોલીસે કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી
બીજી બાજુ ત્યાં કેદ થયેલા ટ્રક ચાલકોને આસપાસ કોઈપણ પ્રકારનો અવાજ ન આવતા ટ્રકની બહાર આવી ગયા હતા. તેમણે જ્યારે પાછળની જગ્યાએ જઈને ચેક કર્યુ તો પાતાના ટ્રકમાંથી કેટલીક પ્લાસ્ટિકના દાણાની બારીઓ પૈકી અમૂક ચોરી થઈ હોવાનું માલુમ પડ્યું હતુ. અજાણ્યો વિસ્તાર હોવાથી ગભરાયેલા ટ્રક ચાલક અને કલીનર પોતાની ટ્રકને મેધનગર લઈ ગયા અને ટ્રકના મુળ માલિક રાજેશકુમાર જયસિંગભાઈ પુનીયા (રહે. લેસડી, રાજસ્થાન)ને આ તમામ ઘટનાની આપી હતી. ઠાસરા પોલીસે આજે ટ્રક માલિકની ફરિયાદના આધારે આઈપીસી 365, 392, 506 (1), 114 મુજબ ગુનો દાખલ કરી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી દીધી છે.

આ બનાવ સંદર્ભે ઠાસરા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના પી. આઈ. ડી. આર. બારૈયાએ જણાવ્યું છે કે, ગુનાની ગંભીરતાને ધ્યાનમાં રાખી બનાવ સ્થળના આસપાસના સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજ ચેક કરવાની કવાયત હાથ ધરી દેવામાં આવી છે. વધુમાં તેમે જણાવ્યું કે, ટ્રકનો માલ મોક્સી ગામે આવેલા ઈનોસ સ્ટાઈલોસન ઇંડિયા પ્રા. લિ. માંથી ભરી દિલ્હી મૂકામે ડિલિવર કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.

