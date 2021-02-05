તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ક્રાઇમ:માતરમાંથી તસ્કરો અડધા લાખની મત્તા ચોરી ગયાં

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • અડધા લાખના દાગીનાની મત્તા ચોરી

માતરના મરાલા ગામે રહેતા ખેડૂત પરિવારમાં મધરાતે ત્રાટકેલા તસ્કરોએ ઘરમાં ઘુસી તિજોરીમાં રાખેલા અડધા લાખના દાગીનાની મત્તા ચોરી કરી નાસી ગયાં હતાં. આ અંગે વ્હેલી સવારે પોલીસને જાણ કરતા ટીમ સ્થળ પહોંચી હતી અને તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી.

મરાલા ગામે રહેતા અને ખેતીકામ તેમજ જેસીબી વડે કાર્ટીંગનું કામ કરતાં ભુપેન્દ્રભાઈ રતીલાલ પટેલ 8મી ફેબ્રુઆરીની રાત્રે પોતાના પરિવાર સાથે મકાનના બીજા માળે સુતા હતા. તે દરમિયાન મકાનના નીચેના માળે તાળુ માર્યું હતું. આ તાળુ કોઇ અજાણ્યા શખસો તોડી અંદર પ્રવેશ કરી બેઠકરૂમમાં રહેલી તિજોરી ખુલ્લી જોવા મળી હતી. આ ઉપરાંત સામાન પણ વેરવિખેર હતો. તિજોરીમાં તપાસ કરતાં તેમાંથી ચાંદની બંગડી, ચાંદીના પાટલા, સોનાનું મંગળસુત્ર સહિત કુલ રૂા.52,000ની મત્તા ચોરી થઇ હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું હતું. આ અંગે માતર પોલીસે અજાણ્યા શખસો સામે ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો