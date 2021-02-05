તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રૂ. 51 લાખની ચોરી પ્રકરણ:પતિ અને પુત્ર જેલમાંથી મુક્ત થતાં શકમંદોની તપાસમાં ભેદ ઉકેલાયો

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
નડિયાદમાં અડધા કરોડ રૂપિયા ખાડો ખોદી છુપાવ્યાં હતાં. પરંતુ તે ચોરી થઇ ગયાં હતાં. - Divya Bhaskar
નડિયાદમાં અડધા કરોડ રૂપિયા ખાડો ખોદી છુપાવ્યાં હતાં. પરંતુ તે ચોરી થઇ ગયાં હતાં.
  • નડિયાદમાં ~ 51 લાખની ચોરી પ્રકરણમાં ફરીયાદી મહિલાની ભાસ્કર સાથે સ્પષ્ટ વાત : 18મી ડિસેમ્બરે ચોરી કરવા આવનારનો પ્રતિકાર કર્યો પણ તેઓ ભાગી ગયા

નડિયાદ શહેરના GIDCમાં આવેલી ફેક્ટરીમાં જમીનમાં સંતાડીને રાખેલી રૂ. 51 લાખથી વધુની મત્તાની ચોરી કરી જનાર શખ્સોને કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરવામાં આવતાં, કોર્ટે તેમના 3 દિવસના રિમાન્ડ ગ્રાહ્ય રાખ્યા છે. એક તબક્કે તસ્કરો સામે બાથ ભીડનાર ફરિયાદી સોનલબેન સાથે દિવ્યભાસ્કરની ટીમે વાત કરી, ત્યારે તેઓ સ્થિતી વર્ણવતા રડી પડ્યા હતા. પોતાની પુંજીની ચોરી કરીને જઇ રહેલા શખસોનો પ્રતિકાર તો કર્યો પણ જ્યારે ગડદાપાટુનો માર માર્યો ત્યારે તેઓ હિમત હારી ગયા હતા, પણ પોતાની દીકરીને ચિંતા હોવાથી એ માતાએ હિમત એકઠી કરીને તેને ભાગી જવાનું કહ્યું હતું અને બાદમાં પોતે જમીન પર ફસડાઇ પડ્યા હતા.

7મી ડિસે. 2020ના રોજ મારા પતિ અને દીકરાને પોલીસ લઇ ગયા બાદ હું, મારી દીકરી અને 70 વર્ષના વૃધ્ધ સાસુ એકલાં હતા. અમારો વિસ્તાર શાંત હોવાથી મને ડર લાગતો હતો. તેમાંય ઘરે પડેલા રોકડા, દાગીના અને દસ્તાવેજોને લઇને મારી ચિંતા વધી હતી. જેથી મેં ફેક્ટરીના શેડમાં ખાડો કરી અને બધુંજ સંતાડી દેવાનું વિચાર્યું હતું અને મારી દીકરીની મદદથી 3 થેલામાં બધું મૂકી મેં સંતાડી દીધું હતું. 18મી ડિસે.ની રાત્રે જ્યાં બધું સંતાડ્યું હતું ત્યાં કોઇની હાજરી જણાતા હું અને મારી દીકરી ત્યાં ગયા ત્યારે 4 ઇસમો મેં સંતાડેલા થેલા લઇને નીકળી રહ્યા હતા. જેથી મેં પ્રતિકાર કરતાં આ શખ્સોએ મને અપશબ્દો બોલ્યા હતા અને પોલીસનો ડંડો હોય એવા ડંડાથી મને માર માર્યો હતો અને સાથે મારી દીકરીને પણ ચૂંટલા ખણીને ધોલધપાટ કરવા લાગ્યા હતા. જેથી મેં દીકરીને બચાવવાનો પ્રયાસ કરતાં મને પેઢાના ભાગે ઉપરાછાપરી લાત મારવાનું શરૂ કરતાં, મને અસહ્ય દુખાવો થવા લાગ્યો હતો, પરંતુ મારી દીકરીને કાંઇ કરશે તો એ બીકે મેં હિમત એકઠી કરીને તેમનો ફરીથી પ્રતિકાર કરી, મારી દીકરીને ભગાડી દીધી હતી.

મારી દીકરી સુરક્ષીત રીતે ત્યાંથી નીકળી ગયા બાદ અસહ્ય પીડાને કારણે હું હિમત હારી અને ફસડાઇ પડી હતી. બાદમાં ચારેય શખસો ત્યાંથી જતાં રહ્યા હતા. મારા પતિ અને પુત્ર જેલમાંથી પરત આવ્યાના અઠવાડિયા પછી મેં તેમને સઘળી હકીકત કહી હતી. આ શખ્સો અવારનવાર GIDCમાં આવતાં અને ચોરી કરતાં હોવાનું મારા ધ્યાને હોવાથી મેં શંકાના આધારે મારા પતિને તેમની વાત કરી હતી. બાદમાં અવાજ અને શરીર ઉપરથી મેં આ શખ્સોને મારા પતિને ઓળખી બતાવ્યા હતા. હું ચોક્કસ થયા બાદ જ મેં આ બાબતે પોલીસ ફરિયાદ કરી હતી. રોકડા રૂપિયા, દાગીના અને મિલ્કતના દસ્તાવેજના કાગળીયા પણ આ શખ્સો ચોરી ગયા છે. પુંજી ગુમાવવાનું દુ:ખ છે તેમ કહેતાં સોનલબેન રડી પડ્યા હતા.

આરોપીઓના ત્રણ દિવસના રિમાન્ડ
નડિયાદ રૂરલ પોલીસે રૂ.51 લાખની મત્તાની ચોરી કરી જનાર સંજય રઇજીભાઇ તળપદા, દેવેન્દ્ર ઉર્ફે દેવો રાજુભાઇ તળપદા, નરેન્દ્ર સંતુભાઇ તળપદા તથા દિનેશ ગોવિંદભાઇ તળપદાને કોરોના ટેસ્ટ બાદ કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરી, તેમના રિમાન્ડની માંગણી કરતાં કોર્ટે તેમના 3 દિવસના રિમાન્ડ મંજુર કર્યા છે. હાલમાં આ મામલાની વધુ તપાસ નડિયાદ રૂરલ પોલીસ ચલાવી રહી છે.

લાખો નહીં કરોડો હોવાનો દાવો
વોચમેન તરીકે રૂ. 7 હજારની નોકરી કરતાં અરવિંદભાઇ જમીન લે-વેચના ધંધામાં લાખો રૂપિયાના આસામી બન્યા છે. ચોરીમાં ગયેલા દસ્તાવેજો અને અન્ય વસ્તુઓની ગણતરી કરવામાં આવે તો આંક રૂ. 51 લાખથી વધીને કરોડમાં જતો રહે.

