ચકચાર:વરધરા ગામની કેનાલમાંથી ચાર દિવસથી ગુમ સગીરાની લાશ મળી

વિરપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
વિરપુર તાલુકાના વરધરા ગામ પાસે આવેલી કેનાલની અંદર 15 વર્ષીય સગીરાની લાશ મળી આવતા ચકચાર મચી ગઇ છે. કેનાલની અંદર મૃતદેહ મળી આવતાં સ્થાનિક પોલીસ ઘટના સ્થળ પર દોડી આવી હતી અને મૃતદેહને આપદા મિત્રો દ્વારા કેનાલની બહાર દોરડા વડે બહાર કાઢવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

વિરપુર તાલુકાના કોયલા ગામના ટીંબા વિસ્તારના રહેતા અરવિંદભાઈ ખાંટની ભાણી સુમિત્રાબહેન ફતેસિંહ પગીનો મૃતદેહ વરધરા ગામની કેનાલમાંથી મળ્યો હતો. સુમિત્રા પગી આશાપુરી ઉત્તર બુનિયાદી વિદ્યાલય કોયલા ગામે દસમા ધોરણમાં અભ્યાસ કરતી હતી. જોકે આ મૃતદેહ મળી આવ્યા પછી પણ હત્યા કે‌ આત્મહત્યા તેનો ખુલાસો થયો નથી. સુમિત્રાના મામા અને પરીવારને આ ઘટનાની જાણ થતાં સીએચસીમાં દોડી આવ્યા હતા અને રોકકળ મચાવી દીધી હતી.

સુમિત્રા શનીવારની રાત્રીના સમયથી‌ કોઈ ને કહ્યાં વગર નીકળી ગઈ હતી. આ ઘટના બાદ વિરપુર પોલીસે સ્થળ પરથી મૃતદેહનો કબજો મેળવી પીએમ માટેની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી. વિરપુર પોલીસ મતે પોસ્ટમોર્ટમ બાદજ વિદ્યાર્થિની હત્યા થઈ છે કે નહીં નો‌ ખુલાસો થઈ શકશે.

