તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આંદોલન:ડાકોર બસ સ્ટેન્ડમાં નેશ ભદ્રાસાના ગ્રામજનો સહિત વિદ્યાર્થીઓનો હોબાળો,બસ રૂટ ચાલુ ન થતા કર્યું ઉપવાસ આંદોલન

નડિયાદ19 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ST બસ મુદ્દે ગ્રામજનો-વિદ્યાર્થીઓનું આંદોલન - Divya Bhaskar
ST બસ મુદ્દે ગ્રામજનો-વિદ્યાર્થીઓનું આંદોલન
  • હોબાળાના પગલે એસટી વિભાગના અધિકારીઓ દોડતા થયા

ડાકોર નજીક આવેલ નેશ ભદ્રાસા ગામના ગ્રામજનો અને વિદ્યાર્થીઓ દ્વારા આજે ડાકોર બસ સ્ટેન્ડમાં ઉપવાસ આંદોલન આરભાયું હતું. ભદ્રાસા થી લઈ ડાકોર સુધી ના રૂટ ઉપર બસ શરૂ કરવા બાબતની માંગણી સાથે વિદ્યાર્થીઓ સહિત સરપંચ અને ગામના આગેવાનો દ્વારા ડાકોર બસ સ્ટેન્ડમાં ઉપવાસ આંદોલન પણ આંદોલનમાં જોડાતા બસસ્ટેન્ડમાં હોબાળો મચ્યો હતો.આ આંદોલનને લઈ એસટી તંત્ર દોડતું થયું છે.

ડાકોર નેશ અને ભદ્રાસા ડાકોર બસ રૂટ ને લઈ વિદ્યાર્થીઓ અને ગ્રામજનો રોષિત થઈ ઉઠતા ડાકોર બસ સ્ટેન્ડ હોબાળો મચ્યો હતો.લોકડાઉન પૂરું થયે મહિનાઓ વીત્યા છતાં એસટી તંત્રની કામગીરી નિયમિત થઈ નથી.નેશ ભદ્રાસા ના દસ હજારથી વધુ નાગરિકો ,મુસાફરો અને વિદ્યાર્થીઓને એસટી ની અગવડતા અને અનિયમિતતા ને લઈ ભારે હાલાકીનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે.

મહત્વનું છે કે ભદ્રાસા સરપંચ દ્વારા ખેડા જિલ્લા કલેકટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું જેના વળતા જવાબમાં જાન્યુઆરી મહિનામાં કલેકટરએ ડાકોર બસ ડેપો મેનેજરને ભદ્રાસા ની બસ નિયમિત કરવા હુકમ કર્યો હતો પરંતુ એસટી તંત્ર આ હુકમની ઐસી કી તૈસી કરી નાખી છે.ડાકોર બસ ડેપો મેનેજરે કલેકટરે હુકમનું પાલન ન કરતા આજે વિધાર્થીઓ અને ગ્રામજનો દ્વારા સરપંચની આગેવાની માં ડાકોર બસ સ્ટેન્ડમાં ઉપવાસ આંદોલન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.

ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે સરકાર દ્વારા શાળા-કોલેજો નિયમિત રૂપે શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે ત્યારે ભદ્રાસા ગામના વિદ્યાર્થીઓને સ્કૂલ જવા માટે ભારે મુશીબતનો સામનો કરવો પડે છે ભદ્રાસા થી સાત કિલોમીટર દૂર આવેલી નેશ ગામની શાળામાં આવવા માટે વિદ્યાર્થીઓને પગ પાડા આવવું પડે છે.બીજી તરફ ડાકોર આવતા કે ઉમરેઠ ,આણંદ ,વિદ્યાનગર ,નડિયાદ ભણતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓની તો હાલત જ કફોડી બની ગઈ છે.મોટા ભાગના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ને બસ સિવાયના અન્ય રીતે કે નેશ શાળામાં પગપાળા જવા માટે મજબુર થવું પડે છે તો ડાકોર સહિત આણંદ વિધાનગર કે ઉમરેઠ ના વિધાર્થીઓને ભારે માનસિક શારીરિક અથડામણ આર્થિક બોજો ભોગવવો પડી રહ્યો છે જેને લઈ વિદ્યાર્થીઓ દ્વારા ભારે આક્રોશ વ્યક્ત થઈ રહ્યો છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓજેતપુરમાં પિતાએ મકાન ખાલી કરવાનું કહેતા પુત્રએ ગળે ટૂંપો દઈને પિતાની હત્યા નિપજાવી, આરોપીની પોલીસે ધરપકડ કરી - રાજકોટ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો