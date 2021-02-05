તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

તસ્કરોનો ત્રાસ:નડિયાદના શહેર અને ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારમાં તસ્કરો બેખોફ બન્યા, નગરજનોમાં ફફડાટ

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
તસ્કરોએ તાળા તોડીને ચોરી આચરી, લોકોએ પોલીસની નબળી પેટ્રોલીંગ ઉપર સવાલો ઉઠાવ્યા - Divya Bhaskar
તસ્કરોએ તાળા તોડીને ચોરી આચરી, લોકોએ પોલીસની નબળી પેટ્રોલીંગ ઉપર સવાલો ઉઠાવ્યા
  • નડિયાદ પશ્ચિમ અને ગ્રામ્યમાં ચોરીના બનાવો સામે આવતા સ્થાનિકોમાં ફફડાટ ફેલાયો
  • સ્થાનિકોએ નબળી પેટ્રોલીંગ ઉપર ફરિયાદો નોંધાવી

નડિયાદમાં ચોરીનું પ્રમાણ વધી જવા પામ્યું છે. છેલ્લા કેટલાય દિવસોથી તસ્કરોને ચોરી કરવા માટે મોકળું મેદાન મળી ગયું હોવાથી તેઓ બેખોફ બન્યા છે. જેના પરિણામે પોલીસના પેટ્રોલીંગ ઉપર સ્થાનિકોએ સવાલો ઉઠાવ્યા છે. તેમાં લોકોએ એવો આરોપ લગાવ્યો છે કે, પોલીસ પેટ્રોલીંગના અભાવે જ તસ્કરો આમ બેફામ ફાવી ગયા છે.

દુકાનની શટરના તાળા તોડી તસ્કરોએ ચોરી કરી
નડિયાદમાં વિતેલા ચોવીસ કલાક દરમિયાન બે જુદા જુદા સ્થળોએ ચોરીના બનાવો પ્રકાશમાં આવ્યા છે. તસ્કરોએ શહેરના પશ્ચિમ વિસ્તારમાં સ્થિત વૈશાલી સિનેમા નજીક આવેલી 2 જ્વેલર્સની દુકાનોને નિશાનો બનાવી હતી. ગઇકાલે રાત્રે તસ્કરોએ દુકાનના શટરના તાળા તોડી દીધા હતા અને ત્યારપછી અંદર પ્રવેશીને ચોરી કરીને તે સ્થળેથી પલાયન થઈ ગયા હતા. આ ઘટનાના સંદર્ભે દુકાનના માલિકે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આ 2 દુકાનો પૈકી એક જ દુકાનમાં તસ્કરોએ ચોરી કરી હતી. જ્યારે અન્ય એક દુકાનમાં ચોરોએ માત્ર ચોરી કરવાનો પ્રયાસ જ કર્યો હતો.

રાત્રે તસ્કરોએ દુકાનના શટરના તાળા તોડી ચોરી કરીને ફરાર
રાત્રે તસ્કરોએ દુકાનના શટરના તાળા તોડી ચોરી કરીને ફરાર

લોકોએ પોલીસની નબળી પેટ્રોલીંગ ઉપર સવાલો ઉઠાવ્યા
તેવામાં અન્ય એક બનાવ નડીયાદના ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારમાં બન્યો છે. નડિયાદના ડભાણ રોડ ઉપર આવેલી એક સોસાયટીના બંધ મકાનમાં તસ્કરોએ ચોરીને અંજામ આપ્યો છે. પોલીસસૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર આ બન્ને બનાવોમાં અત્યાર સુધી કોઇએ પણ પોલીસ ફરિયાદ દાખલ કરી નથી. આવી ચોરીની ઘટનાઓ અવારનવાર બનતા નગરજનોમાં ભારે ફફડાટ ફેલાઇ ગયો છે.

તેવામાં લોકોએ પોલીસની નબળી પેટ્રોલીંગ ઉપર સવાલો ઉઠાવ્યા હતા. વધુમાં લોકોએ ફરિયાદ કરતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે, પોલીસની નબળી કાર્યપ્રણાલીને કારણે જ તસ્કરોને ચોરી કરવા માટે મોકળું મેદાન મળી ગયું છે.

