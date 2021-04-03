તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી:ખેડામાં ચૂંટણીના પગલે નોડલ અધિકારીઓની નિમણૂંક કરાઇ

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ચીફ નોડલ ઓફિસર તરીકે ગ્રા. વિ. ના નિયામકની નિમણૂંક

ખેડા જિલ્લામાં સમાવિષ્ટ 5 પાલિકા તેમજ 8 તાલુકા પંચાયતોની સામાન્ય ચૂંટણીઓ તેમજ કઠલાલ તાલુકા પંચાયતની દાંપટ મતદાર મંડળની પેટા ચૂંટણીઓ યોજાશે. આ ચૂંટણી હેઠળના વિસ્તારમાં આદર્શ આચાર સંહિતાને લગતી અમલવારી કરવા માટે નોડલ ઓફિસરની નિમણૂંક કરવામાં આવી છે.

ખેડા જિલ્લાની પાંચ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે આચારસંહિતાની અમલવારી માટે જિલ્લા કક્ષા ચીફ નોડલ ઓફિસર તરીકે નિયામક, જિલ્લા ગ્રામ વિકાસ એજન્સી, સરદાર પટેલ ભવન, નડિયાદના આર.ટી.ઝાલાની નિમણૂંક કરવામાં આવી છે. નોડલ અધિકારી તરીકે નિશાબા જે.જાડેજા, નાયબ જિ.વિ.અ. (વિકાસ), નડીઆદ (ગ્રામ્ય) માટે સી. આર. પરમાર, ના.કા. ઇજનેર, સિંચાઇ વિભાગ નડીયાદ), માતર માટે નીરવ ચાવડા, ના.કા. ઇજનેર, માતર), ખેડા માટે વિવેકસિંહ જામ, ના.કા. ઇજનેર, ખેડા, મહેમદાવાદ માટે એન.બી.કોઠારી, ના.કા. ઇજનેર, પેટા વિભાગ સિંચાઈ, નડિયાદ, મહુધા માટે ડી.જી.બગરીયા, ના.કા. ઇજનેર, પેટા વિભાગ સિંચાઈ, મહુધા, ઠાસરા માટે બી.ટી.સાલ્વી ના.કા. ઇજનેર, મા.અનેમ. (રાજ્ય)ડાકોર, જ્યારે ગળતેશ્વર માટે બી.સી શર્મા, મદદ. ઇજનેર, સેવાલિયા અને વસો માટે જીગ્નેશ પી. મકવાણા, મત્સ્ય અધિકારીની નિમણૂંક કરી છે.

5 પાલિકા માટે કોની નિમણૂંક થઇ
નડીઆદ પાલિકા માટે આર.એમ શર્મા, કાર્યપાલક ઇજનેર, પંચાયત, કપડવંજ માટે જે.કે.કડિયા નાયબ કાર્યપાલક ઇજનેર, કપડવંજ, કણજરી ડી.આર.પટેલ, સહાયક શ્રમ અધિકારી (ઉદ્યોગ) નડિયાદ, કઠલાલ નગરપાલિકા તથા દાંપટ મતદાર મંડળની પેટા ચૂંટણીમાં કે.એ. ચૌહાણ, મદદનીશ ઇજનેર, કપડવંજ અને ઠાસરા માટે એસ.કે.નંદા, મદદનીશ ઇજનેર, ડાકોરની નિમણૂંક કરવામાં આવી છે.

વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

