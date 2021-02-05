તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચોર ઝડપાયો:અમદાવાદ, વડોદરા, રાજકોટ સહિત રાજ્યમાં 75થી વધુ ઘરફોડ ચોરી કરનાર ચોર નડિયાદમાં રૂ. 16.42 લાખના દાગીના સાથે પકડાયો, ખેડા LCBને સફળતા

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
પોલીસે મૂળ અમરેલીના પટેલ યુવકની કાર પૂછપરછ કરતાં શંકા જતાં કાર તપાસતા અંદર દાગીના મળ્યા હતા
  • નડિયાદ, અમરેલી, સુરત, કચ્છ પૂર્વ, ભાવનગર, આણંદ, અમદાવાદ, રાજકોટ, વડોદરા તથા છત્તીસગઢના રાયપુરમાં ઘરફોડ ચોરીને અંજામ આપ્યો
  • આરોપી પાસેથી રૂપિયા 16.42 લાખના કિંમતના સોના-ચાંદીના દાગીના અને રોકડ રૂપિયા કબ્જે લીધા

સમગ્ર રાજ્યમાં ઘરફોડ ચોરીના બનાવો વ્યાપક પ્રમાણમાં બની રહ્યા છે. ખેડા જિલ્લા લોકલ ક્રાઈમ બ્રાન્ચે આજે રાજ્યમાં 75થી વધુ ઘરફોડ ચોરીના ગુનામાં સંડોવાયેલા આરોપીને નડિયાદની પીપલગ ચોકડી પાસેથી ઝડપી લીધો છે. આરોપી પાસેથી રૂપિયા 16.42 લાખના કિંમતના સોના-ચાંદીના દાગીના અને રોકડ રૂપિયા કબ્જે કરાયા છે. આ સોના-ચાંદીના દાગીનાઓની થોડા દિવસ પહેલાં જ કચ્છ પૂર્વ અંજાર પંથકમાંથી ચોરી કર્યાની કબૂલાત આરોપીએ કરી છે. પોલીસે આરોપીની અટકાયત કરી અંજાર પોલીસને સોંપ્યો છે.

કાર રોકીને LCBએ શંકાને આધારે તલાસી લેતા દાગીના મળ્યા
નડિયાદના પીપલગ ચોકડી પાસેથી લોકલ ક્રાઈમ બ્રાન્ચની ટીમે શંકાના આધારે ત્યાંથી પસાર થતી વેગેનાર ગાડી નં. જી. જે. 23 એ. 5660ને અટકાવી હતી. ચાલકનું નામઠામ પુછતા તેણે પોતાનું નામ જયેશ ઉર્ફે રાજુ મોહન પટેલ (રહે.પેટલાદ, ગોપાલપુરા - મુળ હજીરાધારા, અમરેલી) હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું. શંકા જતાં પોલીસે જયેશની તલાસી લીધી હતી. દરમિયાન કિંમત રૂ. 16,42,512ના સોના-ચાંદીના દાગીના મળી આવ્યા હતા. પોલીસે આ તમામ દાગીનાઓના પુરાવા માંગતા આરોપી જયેશ ગલ્લા તલ્લા કરવા લાગ્યો હતો. આથી પોલીસે આરોપીની અટકાયત કરી હતી. આરોપી પાસેથી ઉપરોક્ત દાગીના સિવાય રોકડ રૂપિયા 15,000 તથા એક મોબાઇલ અને ગાડી કબ્જે કરી કુલ રૂપિયા 17,62,512ના મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત કરાયો છે.

ચોર પાસેથી રૂ. 16.42 લાખના કિંમતના સોના-ચાંદીના દાગીના અને રોકડ રૂપિયા કબ્જે કરાયા

પોલીસની પૂછપરછમાં ચોરે અંજારના મેઘપરબોરીચામાં ચોરી કરી હોવાનું કબુલ્યું
પુછતાછમાં આ દાગીનાની ચોરી આશરે પાંચ દિવસ અગાઉ કચ્છ જિલ્લાના અંજાર તાલુકાના મેઘપરબોરીયા ગામેથી કરી હોવાનું આરોપીએ કબુલ્યું છે. આ વિસ્તારના ઓધવ રેસિડેન્સીમાં આવેલી એક બંધ મકાનનો નકૂચો તોડી ચોરી કર્યાની કબૂલાત કરી છે. પોલીસે આરોપીની અટકાયત કરી અંજાર પોલીસને સોંપ્યો છે.

આરોપી જયેશનો ગુનાહિત ઈતિહાસ
ઝડપાયેલ આરોપી જયેશે ભુતકાળમાં 75થી વધુ ઘરફોડ ચોરી આચરી અને તેમાં પકડાયેલો હોવાનું ખુલ્યું છે. જેમા નડિયાદ, અમરેલી, સુરત, કચ્છ પૂર્વ, ભાવનગર, આણંદ, અમદાવાદ, રાજકોટ, વડોદરા તથા છત્તીસગઢના રાયપુરનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

પાંચ દિવસ અગાઉ કચ્છના અંજાર તાલુકાના મેઘપરબોરીયા ગામે ચોરી કરી હોવાની ચોરની કબૂલાત

આરોપીની ચોરી કરવાની થીયરી
આરોપી જયેશ ધોળા દિવસે ચોરીને અંજામ આપતો હતો. તે પોતાની કાર લઇને સોસાયટીઓમાં ફરે અને જે બંધ મકાન દેખાય તેની રેકી કરી ત્રણથી ચાર વખત મકાન બંધની ખાતરી મળ્યા બાદ ચોરીનો મનસૂબો પાર પાડતો હતો. પોલીસની તપાસમાં તેની કોઈ ચોરી રાતની નહોવાનુ ખુલ્યું છે. ધોળા દિવસે તસ્કરી કર્યા બાદ ફરાર થઈ જતો.

