હત્યા:મહેમદાવાદના નેનપુરમાં આધેડની હત્યા, ઈંટ વડે હુમલો કરી અજાણ્યા શખ્સે હત્યા નિપજાવી

નડિયાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • પોલીસે અજાણ્યા ઈસમો સામે હત્યાનો ગુનો નોંધ્યો

મહેમદાવાદના નેનપુરમાં આધેડ વયના વ્યક્તિની કોઈ ઈસમોએ હત્યા કરતા ચકચાર મચી જવા પામી છે. સિમેન્ટની ઈંટ વડે હુમલો કરતાં આધેડ વ્યક્તિનું કમકમાટી ભર્યું મોત નીપજ્યું છે. આ અંગે મહેમદાવાદ પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાઈ છે.

મહેમદાવાદ તાલુકાના નેનપુર ગામે પહાડ ગામ તરફના રસ્તા ઉપર આવેલ ખેતરમાં રહેતા મનુભાઈ પરસોત્તમભાઇ બારોટ (ઉં. વ. 52)ની કોઈ અજાણ્યા ઈસમોએ હત્યા કરી છે. મનુભાઈ પોતે એકલવાયું જીવન જીવે છે. ગત રાત્રિના સમયે કોઈ અજાણ્યા ઈસમોએ મનુભાઈના ઘરમાં પ્રવેશી તેઓની ઉપર સિમેન્ટની ઈંટ વડે હુમલો કર્યો હતો. આથી મનુભાઈને માથાના ભાગે ઈંટ વાગી જતાં તેઓ ગંભીર રીતે ઘાયલ થયા હતા. આથી તેમનું સ્થળ ઉપર જ કમકમાટી ભર્યું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું.

સવારે આ અંગે મનુભાઈની હત્યા થઈ હોવાનું જાણવા મળતાં સ્થાનિકોના ટોળેટોળા એકઠા થઈ ગયા હતા. આ અંગે લીયાકતખાન બીસ્મીલ્લાખાન પઠાણે મહેમદાવાદ પોલીસને જાણ કરતાં પોલીસે ઘટના સ્થળે દોડી જઈ તપાસ આદરી હતી. આ અંગે પોલીસે અજાણ્યા ઈસમો વિરૃધ્ધ હત્યાનો ગુનો નોંધી તપાસ આરંભી છે.

