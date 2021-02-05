તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અનોખી ઘટના:નડિયાદમાં ઘરેથી ચોરી કરી ભાગેલા પ્રેમી પંખીડા 35 વર્ષે સુરતથી ઝડપાયા, લગ્ન જીવનમાં બે દીકરીઓ અને બન્ને હાલ સાસરીમાં

નડિયાદ22 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • 1985માં સગીરાને ભગાડી જવાનો બનાવ બન્યો હતો
  • પ્રેમીપંખીડાઓ સુરતના રાંદેર મૂકામે છુપાયા હોવાની પોલીસને જાણ થઇ હતી

નડિયાદના ચકલાસી તાબેના પ્રણામીનગરમાં ઘરેથી રોકડ રૂપિયાની ચોરી કરી પ્રેમીપંખીડાઓ ભાગી ગયા હતા. આજથી 35 વર્ષ પહેલાં બનેલ આ ઘટનામાં આજે પ્રેમીપંખીડાઓને સુરત ખાતેથી ઝડપી લેવાયા છે. ચકલાસી પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી દીધી છે.

નડિયાદ જિલ્લાનો એક અનોખો કેસ 35 વર્ષ બાદ ઉકેલાયો છે. 35 વર્ષ પહેલા સમાજના ડરે એક પ્રેમી યુગલ ઘર છોડીને ભાગી ગયું હતું. ઘરમાંથી રોકડ રકમની ચોરી કરીને ભાગી ગયેલા પ્રેમી પંખીડા આજે સુરતથી ઝડપાયા છે. બનાવ અંગે ચકલાસી પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે. તપાસમાં જાણવા મળ્યું છેકે, તેઓના લગ્ન જીવનમાં બે દીકરીઓ છે અને બન્નેના લગ્ન થઇ ગયા છે.

જિલ્લા પોલીસ વડાએ નાસ્તા ફરતા આરોપીને શોધી કાઢવા ખાસ અભિયાન હાથ ધર્યું છે. ત્યારે ચકલાસી પોલીસે 35 વર્ષ પહેલાંનો વણઉકેલ્યો કેસમાં પ્રોગ્રેસ કરી છે. નડિયાદના ચકલાસી તાબેના પ્રણામીનગર ખાતે વર્ષ 1985માં સગીરાને ભગાડી જવાનો બનાવ બન્યો હતો અને આ સંદર્ભે ચકલાસી પોલીસ મથકે ઈપીકો કલમ 363, 366, 380, 114 મુજબનો ગુનો નોંધાયો હતો.

જેમાં સગીરા પોતાના ઘરેથી રોકડ રૂપિયાની ચોરી કરી ભાગી ગઈ હોવાની ફરિયાદમાં નોંધાયું હતું. સ્થાનિક પોલીસને માહિતી મળી હતી કે આ ભાગેલા પ્રેમીપંખીડાઓ સુરતના રાંદેર મૂકામે છુપાયા છે. તેથી પોલીસ આજે ત્યાં પહોંચી બન્નેની અટકાયત કરી છે. 35 વર્ષ પૂર્વે બનેલી આ ઘટનામાં પ્રેમીપંખીડાઓને એકમેક સાથે પ્રેમસંબંધ બંધાતા સમાજ એક નહીં થવા દે તેવા ડર સાથે આ પ્રેમીપંખીડાઓ ભાગી ગયા હતા. ચકલાસી પોલીસે આ અંગે આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી દીધી છે. પ્રેમીપંખીડાઓને વિવાહિત જીવન દરમિયાન બે દિકરી છે. જે બન્ને પોતપોતાના સાસરે હોવાનું પોલીસ તપાસમાં બહાર આવ્યું છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓનાણાં મંત્રીએ જમાઈ શબ્દને લઈને કોંગ્રેસ પર કટાક્ષ કર્યો, પછી સ્પષ્ટતા કરી- જમાઈ દરેક ઘરમાં હોય છે, જોકે કોંગ્રેસમાં આ સ્પેશિયલ નામ - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો