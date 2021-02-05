તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોર્ટનો ચુકાદો:પરિણીત પ્રેમીકાના પતિની હત્યા કરનારા પ્રેમીને આજીવન કેદ

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 2 વર્ષ પહેલા પતિને દુકાને બોલાવી ચપ્પાના ઘા ઝીંક્યા હતા

નડિયાદ શહેરના ખોડિયાર ગરનાળા પાસે આવેલી વેલ્ડિંગની દુકાનમાં પ્રેમ સંબંધના મામલે તકરાર થયા બાદ, ઉશ્કેરાયેલા શખ્સે ચપ્પાના ઘા ઝીંકીને યુવકનું કાસળ કાઢી નાખ્યું હતું. આ હત્યાના આ મામલામાં નડિયાદ કોર્ટ દ્વારા આરોપીને આજીવન કેદની સજા ફટકારવામાં આવી હતી.

નડિયાદના ખોડિયાર ગરનાળા પાસે આવેલી વિશ્વાસ વેલ્ડિંગ નામની દુકાન ચલાવતા અબ્દુલકાદર મહમદહનીફ ઉર્ફે કાલુભાઇ મલેક (રહે. નવા ગાજીપુરવાડા, નડિયાદ) ને નડિયાદના નૌશાદમીયાં હુસેનમીયાં મલેકની પત્ની સાથે પ્રેમ સંબંધ બંધાયો હતો. જેની જાણ નૌશાદમીયાંને થઇ ગઇ હોવાથી અબ્દુલકાદરે તે બાબતે વાતચીત કરવા માટે 29 મી ઓગસ્ટ 2018 ના રોજ રાત્રિના 10 વાગ્યાના અરસામાં નૌશાદમીયાંને તેની દુકાને બોલાવ્યો હતો. જ્યાં અબ્દુકાદરે પોતાના પ્રેમ સંબંધ બાબતે અને લગ્ન બાબતે નૌશાદમીયાંને વાત કરતાં બંને વચ્ચે બોલાચાલી થઇ હતી.

જેમાં અબ્દુલકાદરે તેની પાસેના ચપ્પાથી નૌશાદમીયાં પર ઉપરાછાપરી ઘા કરતાં, નૌશાદમીયાંનું સ્થળ પર જ મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. જે મામલે હુસેનમીયા મલેકે નડિયાદ ટાઉન પોલીસ મથકે અબ્દુલકાદર મલેક સામે ગુનો નોંધાવતા પોલીસે તેની અટક કરી હતી. આ મામલો મંગળવારે નડિયાદની કોર્ટમાં ચાલી જતાં પ્રિન્સીપાલ સેસન્સ જજ એલ.એસ.પીરઝાદાએ સરકારી વકીલ ગોપાલ વિ.ઠાકુરની દલીલો, 15 સાક્ષીઓ અને 33 દસ્તાવેજી પુરાવાઓને ધ્યાનમાં લઇને અબ્દુલકાદર મલેકને હત્યાના ગુનામાં આજીવન કેદની સજા તેમજ રૂ.10 હજારનો અને દંડ ન ભરે તો વધુ 1 વર્ષની સખત કેદની સજાનો હુકમ કર્યો હતો. આ ઉપરાંત જી.પી.એક્ટની કલમ 135 ના ગુનામાં 3 માસની સાદી કેદની સજા અને રૂ.500 નો દંડ અને દંડ ન ભરે તો વધુ 1 માસની સાદી કેદની સજાનો હુકમ કર્યો હતો.

અબ્દુલકાદર નૌશાદમીયાંની પત્ની સાથે લગ્ન કરવા માંગતો હતો
આરોપી અબ્દુલકાદરને નૌશાદમીયાંની પત્ની સાથે પ્રેમ સંબંધ બંધાયા બાદ, તે પ્રેમમાં અંધ બન્યો હતો અને તેને નૌશાદમીયાંની પત્ની સાથે લગ્ન કરવા હતા. પ્રેમ સંબંધમાં નૌશાદમીયાં આડખીલી બનતા તેમનું કાસળ કાઢ્યું હતું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો