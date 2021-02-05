તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ભૂમાફિયાનો ત્રાસ:નડિયાદના મોંઘરોલીમાં લેન્ડ ગ્રેબીંગની ફરિયાદ, નિવૃત નાયબ મામલતદારની જમીન પચાવી પાડવાના કારસા સામે બે ઈસમો સામે ગુનો નોંધાયો

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • નાયબ મામલતદારના પિતાએ જમીન 1999માં ખરીદી હતી
  • જમીન ઉપર અન્ય બે ઈસમો છેલ્લા કેટલાય સમયથી કબજો જમાવી બેઠા હોવાથી ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી

નડિયાદના મોંઘરોલીમાં લેન્ડ ગ્રેબીંગની ઘટના પ્રકાશમાં આવી છે. નિવૃત નાયબ મામલતદારની જમીન ઉપર ગેરકાયદેસર કબ્જો જમાવતા બે ઇસમો સામે ગુનો નોંધાયો છે. ચકલાસી પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી દીધી છે.

બે ઇસમોઅ જમીન પર કબજો મેળવ્યો
નડિયાદ પીજ રોડ ઉપરની સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા નિવૃત નાયબ મામલતદાર રણજીતસિંહ સોલંકીની બ્લોક નંબર 851/અ અને બ્લોક નંબર 853/અ વાળી જમીન નડિયાદ પાસેના મોંઘરોલી ગામની સીમમાં આવેલી છે. જે જમીન તેમના પિતાએ વર્ષ 1999માં લીધી હતી. પિતાના અવસાન બાદ વારસાઈમાં રણજીતસિંહે પોતાના ભાઈ અને માતાનું નામ દાખલ કરાવ્યું હતું.

પરંતુ આ જમીન ઉપર અન્ય બે ઈસમો છેલ્લા કેટલાય સમયથી કબજો જમાવી બેઠા હોવાથી તેઓ કબ્જો નહીં આપતા આજે રણજીતસિંહે પોલીસનો સહારો લીધો છે. તેઓએ ચકલાસી પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં કબજો જમાવનાર દિનેશભાઈ અરજનભાઈ સોલંકી અને અરવિંદભાઈ અરજનભાઈ સોલંકી વિરુદ્ધ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે. પોલીસે લેન્ડ ગ્રેબીંગની કલમો લગાવી ગુનો દાખલ કરી વધુ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓભાવનગરના અલંગમાં આવેલા INS વિરાટને તોડવા પર સુપ્રીમનો સ્ટે, પણ જહાજ અડધું તો ભાંગી ગયું છે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો