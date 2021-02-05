તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

બબાલ:નડિયાદના કણજરીમાં અંગત અદાવતને લઈ બે પડોશીઓ બાખડ્યાં

નડિયાદ30 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ચકલાસી પોલીસે ક્રોસ ફરિયાદ નોંધી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી

નડિયાદના કણજરીમાં જુની અદાવતની રીસ રાખી બે પાડોશીઓ વચ્ચે ઝઘડો થયો છે. આ ઝઘડાએ ઉગ્ર સ્વરૂપ ધારણ કરતા મારામારીમાં પરિણમી હતી. આ અંગે ચકલાસી પોલીસ મથકે સામસામી ફરિયાદ નોંધાઇ છે.

નડિયાદ તાલુકાના કણજરી ગામે ગોયા તલાવડી પાસે રહેતા બે પરિવાર વચ્ચે અંગત અદાવતની રીસ રાખી ઝઘડો થયો છે. અહીંયા રહેતા લીલાબેન શૈલેષભાઈ પરમાર અને નજીકમાં રહેતા રમેશભાઇ કાંતિભાઈ પરમાર વચ્ચે કોઈ અંગત દુશ્મનીને લઈને ગત રોજ ઝઘડો થયો હતો. આ ઝઘડો જોત જોતાંમાં ઉગ્ર સ્વરૂપ ધારણ કરતા બન્ને પરિવારના સભ્યો વચ્ચે મારામારી થઇ હતી.

આ ઘટના સંદર્ભે ચકલાસી પોલીસ મથકે બે સામસામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાઈ છે. જેમાં લીલાબેનની ફરિયાદમાં રમેશભાઇ પરમાર અને ગજરાબેન પરમાર વિરુદ્ધ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે. જ્યારે સામાપક્ષે ગજરાબેન પરમારની ફરિયાદમાં રાવજીભાઇ રાયસિંગભાઈ પરમાર વિરુદ્ધ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે. પોલીસે ક્રોસ ફરિયાદ નોંધી આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓકરીના કપૂરે 'છોટે નવાબ'ની પહેલી તસવીર શૅર કરીને કહ્યું, 'એવું કંઈ જ નથી, જે મહિલાઓ ના કરી શકે' - બોલિવૂડ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો