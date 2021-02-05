તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દલીલબાજી:લાંચ નથી લીધી, ઉછીના માંગ્યા હોવાનું સરકારી વકીલનું રટણ

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પેટલાદના સરકારી વકીલને કોરોના ટેસ્ટ માટે મોકલાયા
  • રિપોર્ટ આવ્યા બાદ રિમાન્ડની તજવીજ હાથ ધરાશે

પેટલાદ કોર્ટના સરકારી વકીલને રૂ.35 હજારની લાંચની રકમ સ્વીકારતાં ખેડા એ.સી.બી. ની ટીમે તેને રંગેહાથ ઝડપી લીધો હતો. હાલમાં મામલાની તપાસ કરી રહેલી આણંદ કોર્ટ દ્વારા વકીલનો કોરોના ટેસ્ટ કરાવ્યા બાદ તેના રિમાન્ડ મેળવવાની તજવીજ હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે. પેટલાદ કોર્ટમાં સરકારી વકીલ તરીકે ફરજ બજાવતા યજ્ઞેશ હરેશપ્રસાદ ઠાકરે એટ્રોસિટીના કેસમાં નિર્દોષ છૂટ્યા બાદ સરકાર પક્ષે હાઇકોર્ટમાં અપીલ ન કરવા અને એ.પી.પી. તરીકે અભિપ્રાય ન આપવા માટે રૂ. 80 હજારની લાંચ માંગી હતી.

જેમાં છેલ્લે રૂ. 40 હજારમાં ડીલ થઇ હતી.યજ્ઞેશ ઠાકરે રૂ. 5 હજાર લઇ લીધા બાદ લાંચના બાકીના રૂ. 35 હજાર માટે વાતચીત કરી હતી. જોકે, લાંચ આપવી ન હોવાથી આ મામલે એસીબીનો સંપર્ક કર્યો હતો. સરકારી વકીલ સામેની ફરિયાદના આધારે ખેડા એસીબીના પોલીસ ઇન્સપેક્ટર એમ.એફ.ચૌધરી અને તેમની ટીમે છટકું ગોઠવ્યું હતું અને પેટલાદના સ્વામિનારાયણ રોડ ઉપર આવેલા ક્રિશીવ કોમ્પલેક્ષ ખાતે લાંચની રકમના રૂ. 35 હજાર સ્વીકારતાં રંગેહાથ ઝડપી પાડ્યા હતા.

ટ્રેપ બાદ મામલાની તપાસ આણંદ એ.સી.બી. ને સોંપવામાં આવી હતી. જોકે, પ્રાથમિક તપાસમાં વકીલ હોવાથી યજ્ઞેશ ઠાકર પોતે લાંચ નહીં પણ ઉછીના પૈસા લીધા હોવાનું રટણ કરી રહ્યા છે. તેમના કોરોના ટેસ્ટ બાદ બુધવારે તેમને કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરી, રિમાન્ડ મેળવવાની તજવીજ હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે.

