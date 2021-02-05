તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આયોજન:યાત્રાધામ વડતાલ ખાતે 7મી માર્ચે સુવર્ણ જ્યંતી રવિસભા મહોત્સવનું આયોજન કરાશે

નડિયાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
તીર્થધામ વડતાલ ખાતે 7મી માર્ચના રોજ સુવર્ણ જ્યંતી રવિસભાનું આયોજન - Divya Bhaskar
તીર્થધામ વડતાલ ખાતે 7મી માર્ચના રોજ સુવર્ણ જ્યંતી રવિસભાનું આયોજન
  • 2500 કિલો દ્રાક્ષના શણગાર તથા અન્નકુટ ધરાવવામાં આવશે
  • 50 હજાર જોડી ચપ્પલનું વિતરણ કરાશે

ખેડા જિલ્લાના યાત્રાધામ વડતાલ ખાતે 7મી માર્ચ રવિવારના રોજ સુવર્ણ જ્યંતી રવિસભા મહોત્સવનું આયોજન કરાશે. વડતાલ પીઠાધીપતિ રાકેશ પ્રસાદ મહારાજના અધ્યક્ષસ્થાને મંદિરના સભા મંડપમાં આ રવિસભામાં યોજાનાર છે. આ દરમિયાન દરિદ્રનારાયણને 50 હજાર જોડી ચપ્પલનું વિતરણ કરવામાં આવનાર છે.

સ્વામિનારાયણ સંપ્રદાયના તીર્થધામ વડતાલ ખાતે 7મી માર્ચ રવિવારના રોજ સુવર્ણ જ્યંતી રવિસભાનું આયોજન કરાયું છે. આ પ્રસંગે સંપ્રદાયના વરિષ્ઠ સંતો, મહંતો, સહિત હજારો હરિભક્તો ઉપસ્થીત રહેશે. નાસીક સ્વામી મંદિરથી પુરાણી જ્ઞાનજીવનદાસજી સ્વામી 2500 કીલો દ્રાક્ષ વડતાલ ખાતે મોકલશે. જે સુવર્ણ જ્યંતી રવિસભા પ્રસંગે વડતાલમાં બિરાજતા દેવોને 2500 કિલો દ્રાક્ષના વાઘા તથા અન્નકુટ ધરાવવામાં આવશે. આ ઉપરાંત 50 હજાર જોડી ચપ્પલનું દરીદ્રનારાયણો તથા જરૂરીયાત મંદોને વિતરણ વડતાલ મંદિર દ્વારા કરવામાં આવશે. આ ચપ્પલ વિતરણ સમારોહમાં મેતપુર સ્વામી.મંદિર, નાર સ્વામી. ગુરૂકુળ, એસ.જી.વી.પી. ગુરૂકુળ અમદાવાદ, પીજ સ્વા.મંદિર, ઉમરેઠ સ્વા.મંદિર તથા કલાલી સ્વા.મંદિરનો સહયોગ પ્રાપ્ત થયેલો છે.

ચાર વર્ષ ઉપરાંતથી દર માસના પ્રથમ રવિવારે વડતાલ મંદિરમાં રવિસભા યોજાય છે
સુવર્ણ જ્યંતી રવિસભા મહોત્સવની માહિતી આપતા ડો.વલ્લભસ્વામીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, વડતાલ સ્વા.મંદિરમાં છેલ્લા ચાર વર્ષ ઉપરાંતથી દર માસના પ્રથમ રવિવારે વડતાલ મંદિરમાં રવિસભા યોજાય છે. આગામી 7મી માર્ચે યોજાનાર 50મી રવિસભા સુવર્ણ જ્યંતી રવિસભામાં વડતાલ મંદિરના સભામંડપમાં આચાર્ય મહારાજના અધ્યક્ષસ્થાને યોજાનાર છે.

2500 કિલો દ્રાક્ષના ભગવાનને શણગાર ધરાવવામાં આવશે
જેમાં સંપ્રદાયના વરિષ્ઠ સંતો, મહંતો, તથા હરિભક્તો ઉપસ્થિત રહેશે. સ્વામિનારાયણ ભગવાનના સર્વજીવ હિતાવહના સંદેશ અનુસાર આગામી ઉનાળામાં દરિદ્ર નારાયણ તથા જરૂરીયાત મંદોને 50 હજાર જોડી ચપ્પલ વિતરણ કરવામાં આવશે. આ સુવર્ણ જ્યંતી મહોત્સવ પ્રસંગે 2500 કિલો દ્રાક્ષના ભગવાનને શણગાર ધરાવવામાં આવશે તથા ભવ્ય અન્નકુટ ધરાવાશે. જેનો પ્રસાદ સૌ હરિભક્તો, જરૂરીયાત મંદોને વિતરણ કરવામાં આવશે. આ રવિસભામાં સંપ્રદાયના શ્રેષ્ઠીઓ ખાસ ઉપસ્થિત રહેશે. વડોદરા, અમદાવાદ, ભરૂચ, વિદ્યાનગર, આણંદ, નડિયાદના હરિભક્તો ઉપસ્થિત રહેશે. આ ઉપરાંત ખેડા અને આણંદ જિલ્લાના રાજકીય મહાનુભાવો તથા પધાધિકારીઓ હાજર રહેશે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો

    Sponsored By

    Astral Pipes
    ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
    VS
    ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
    સ્ટમ્પ્સ
    • કૉપી લિંક
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમદાવાદમા વટવાના બીબીપુરા નજીક દીપડા જેવું પ્રાણી દેખાતાં સ્થાનિકોમાં ફફડાટ, વનવિભાગની 3 ટીમોએ સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધર્યું - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો