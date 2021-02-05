તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • For The First Time In The Vadtal Temple, Black green Grapes Of Nashik Were Decorated, Haribhaktas Darshan And Felt Gratitude

દર્શન:વડતાલ મંદિરમાં સૌ પ્રથમવાર નાસિકની કાળી-લીલી દ્રાક્ષનો શણગાર કરાયો, હરિભક્તોએ દર્શન કરી ધન્યતા અનુભવી

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
વડતાલ મંદિરમાં સૌ પ્રથમવાર દ્રાક્ષનો શણગાર કરાયો - Divya Bhaskar
  • 196 વર્ષના ઈતિહાસમાં પ્રથમવાર દ્રાક્ષનો શણગાર

સ્વામિનારાયણ સંપ્રદાયના મુખ્ય તીર્થધામ વડતાલ મંદિરના ઈતિહાસમાં સૌ પ્રથમ વખત લીલી કાળી દ્રાક્ષના શણગાર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ માટે પૂ પુરાણી જ્ઞાનજીવનદાસજી સ્વામીએ શ્રી સ્વામિનારાયણ મંદિર નાસિકથી ૨૫૦૦ કીલો દ્રાક્ષ વડતાલ ખાતે મોકલાવી હતી. અને પૂ શ્યામવલ્લભ સ્વામી અને અન્ય સ્વયં સેવકોએ ભક્તિભાવ પૂર્વક સજાવટ કરીને શણગાર કરાયો હતો.

શણાગર માટે 2500 કિલો લીલી-કાળી દ્રાક્ષનો ઉપયોગ થયો

આ પ્રસંગે હરિભક્તોએ દર્શન કરી ધન્યતા અનુભવી હતી. પ્રથમવાર કરાયેલા આ શણગારના દર્શન માટે હજારો ભક્તોનું ઘોડાપુર ઊમટી પડ્યું હતું .સભામાં આચાર્ય મહારાજે માધવ સ્વામી નાસિકવાળાની સેવા ભાવનાને બિરદાવી હતી. રવીસભા સુવર્ણ જયંતી પ્રસંગે ઊપસ્થિત ભક્તોને પ્રસાદમાં પણ આ દ્રાક્ષ આપવામાં આવી હતી. આ સમગ્ર વ્યવસ્થા પૂ હરિકૃષ્ણાનંદજીએ સંભાળી હતી.

નાસિકથી 2500 કિલો દ્રાક્ષ વડતાલ મોકલવામા આવી
વડતાલ મંદિરના ઈતિહાસમાં પ્રથમવાર લાલ-કાળી દ્રાક્ષના શણગાર માટે નાસિકથી દ્રાક્ષ મોકલવામા આવી હતી. સ્વામીનારાયણ મંદિર નાસિકથી પુરાણી જ્ઞાનજીવનદાસજી સ્વામીએ મોકલાવી હતી.

