સમસ્યા:વિરપુરમાં ગટરના પાણી જાહેર માર્ગો પર ફરી વળતા રોગચાળાની દહેશત

વિરપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ગટર વ્યવસ્થાને લઈને વિરપુર પંચાયત પાસે કોઈ જ એકસન પ્લાન નથી

વિરપુરમાં છેલ્લા કેટલાક સમયથી ઉભરાતી ગટરો માથાનો દુ:ખાવો બની ગઈ છે. વરસો જુની લાઇન ઠેર ઠરે તુટી જવાના કારણે ગંદા પાણી રસ્તા પર ફરી વળે છે. જેને કારણે સામાન્ય પ્રજામાં રોગચાળાને દહેશત ફેલાઇ છે. આ અંગે વારંવાર રજુઆત છતાં કોઇ પગલાં ભરવામાં આવતાં નથી.

વિરપુરની મોટા ભાગની ગટર લાઇનમાં ભંગાણ તેમજ ચોકઅપ થતાં ઠેર ઠેર ગંદકી વાળુ પાણી જાહેર માર્ગો પર ફરી વળતા નગરની મોટાભાગની ગટર ઓક્સિજન પર હોય તેવું લાગી રહ્યું છે. હાલની પરિસ્થિતિ પ્રમાણે નગરની એક પણ ગટર લાઈન એવી નથી. જ્યાં ગંદકી વાળુ પાણી માર્ગ પર ના હોય બાબા આદામ કાળે બનાવેલી ગટર લાઈન છેલ્લા કેટલાક વર્ષોથી ખંડેર હાલતમાં છે.

આ બાબતને લઈને સ્થાનિક રહીશોએ અનેકવાર પંચાયત સભ્યો પૈકી સ્થાનિક પંચાયતને રજુઆત કરી હોવા છતાં આજદિન સુધી સભ્યો દ્વારા કે સ્થાનિક પંચાયત દ્વારા પ્રજાની વાત સાભંળતા નથી કે આજદિન સુધી ગટર વ્યવસ્થાને લઈને કોઈ પણ પ્રકારની કામગીરી કરવામાં આવતી નથી.

કાયમી ઉકેલ માટે જેટ મશીનની માંગ
વિરપુરમાં ભૂગર્ભ ગટર યોજનામાં અમુક જગ્યાએ ગટર ઉભરાઈને રસ્તા પર ગંદુ પાણી નીકળવાથી ગંદકીનો પ્રશ્ન છે. જેનું મુખ્ય કારણ અમુક ખુલ્લી ગટરોમાં પ્લાસ્ટિક જવાથી લાઈનો ચોકઅપ થતી હોય છે. જેને લઇ રસ્તા પર ગંદુ પાણી નીકળી ગંદકી ફેલાય છે. આ પરિસ્થિતિના કાયમી ઉકેલ માટે જેટ મશીનની જરૂર છે. જેની જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં માગણી કરી છે. > નરેશ પટેલ, તલાટી કમ મંત્રી, વિરપુર.

