ભૂમાફિયા સાવધાન !:ગેરકાયદે જમીન હડપ કરનારા સામે અંતે ગુના નોંધાયાં

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • નડિયાદ, કપડવંજ-ખેડામાં જમીનમાં ગેરકાયદે કબજો જમાવનારા સામે તવાઇ

ખેડા જિલ્લામાં જમીનો પર ગેરકાયદે કબજો જમાવી પોતાની મનમાની કરતા ભૂમાફિયાઓ સામે ઘોંચ બોલાવવામાં આવી છે. રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા તાજેતરમાં ગુજરાત જમીન પચાવી પાડવા પર પ્રતિબંધ કાયદો પસાર કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. આ કાયદા અન્વયે ફરિયાદોના આધારે એક પછી એક ભૂમાફિયા સામે પગલાં ભરવામાં આવી રહ્યાં છે. જેમાં જિલ્લામાં છેલ્લા 24 કલાક દરમિયાન નડિયાદ, ખેડા અને કપડવંજમાં ગુના નોંધાયાં છે. તેમાં નડિયાદમાં તો રોટરી કલબ જેવી પ્રમુખ સંસ્થાની જમીન પર કેટલાક શખસોએ ઝુપડપટ્ટી ઉભી કરી દીધી હોવાનું ખુલ્યું છે.

આ ઉપરાંત કપડવંજમાં જે 80 વિઘા માટે ધિંગાણું થયું હતું. જેમાં ફાયરીંગ પણ થયાં હતાં. તે જમીન બાબતે 14 સામે ગુનો નોંધાયો છે. જ્યારે ડામરીમાં સિંચાઇ વિભાગની જમીન કબજે કરનારા બે ભૂમાફિયા સામે કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે.

રોટરી કલબની જમીન પર ઝુપડા બનાવી રહેતા 4 પરિવાર પર તવાઇ
નડિયાદ શહેરના મીશન રોડ પર બધીર વિદ્યાલય સામે રેલવે ફાટક પાસે રોટરી કલબ ટ્રસ્ટની જમીન આવેલી છે. આ જમીન 1985ના ગાળામાં ખાનગી વ્યક્તિએ રોટરી કલબને દાન આપી હતી. જેના પર કેટલાક પરિવારનો કબજો હતો. આ પરિવારોએ કાચા ઝુપડાં સિવાયની ખુલ્લી જગ્યામાં પાકા ઇટેરી પતરાવાળા મકાનો બનાવવામાં આવ્યાં છે. આશરે 12 ગુંઠા વિસ્તારમાં આવેલી આ જમીન પર રહેતા લોકો લાકડા લેવાનો વ્યવસાય પણ કરે છે.

આ દબાણકારો સામે પગલા ભરવા રોટરી કલબના પ્રમુખ ડો. જે.સી. પટેલે ફરિયાદમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આ બક્ષીસ હેઠળ આપવામાં આવેલી જમીન ખુલ્લી કરી આપવા માંગણી છે. આ ફરિયાદ આધારે નડિયાદ પશ્ચિમ પોલીસે મહેન્દ્ર બાબુભાઈ વાઘેલા, રાજેશ બાબુભાઈ વાઘેલા, સોમા ભુલાભાઈ વાઘેલા અને હરમાન મગનભાઈ વાઘેલા સામે ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

કપડવંજમાં જમીન માટે ફાયરીંગ થયાં, તેમાં 14 સામે ગુનો નોંધાયો
મહેસાણા રહેતા રોનકભાઈ પટેલે કપડવંજના રમોસડી ગામની સીમમાં 263 નંબર અલગ અલગ સર્વે નંબરની 80 વીઘા જેટલી જમીન જુદા જુદા ખેડૂતો પાસેથી ભાગીદારીમાં ખરીદી હતી. જોકે, આ જમીનના કબજા સંદર્ભે ગયા વરસે ધીંગાણું થયું હતું. જેમાં હવામાં ફાયરીંગ પણ થયાં હતાં. વાહનોની તોડફોડ થઇ હતી. આ જમીન બાબતે આખરે રોનકભાઈ પટેલે કપડવંજ ગ્રામ્ય પોલીસ મથકે ચીનુભાઈ, જીવણભાઈ, અમરસિંહ, સાંકળભાઈ, બિનુબહેન, વિણાબહેન, મોહનજી, ભેમાજી, બુધાજી, રસીકભાઈ, રામાભાઈ, પ્રભાતભાઈ, કનુભાઈ અને ધુળાજી સામે ફરિયાદ આપતાં પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

આ કેસ હાલ કપડવંજ કોર્ટમાં ચાલવા ઉપર બાકી છે. આ દાવાઓમાં કોર્ટે નોંધેલ છે કે જે વખતે મુળ માલીક હરિભાઈ પટેલ હતા. તેમના નામના ખોટા દસ્તાવેજ તૈયાર કરેલા હોવાની હકિકત ધ્યાને આવ્યું હોવાનું કોર્ટે રેકર્ડ પર નોંધ્યું છે.

ડામરીમાં સરકારી જમીન ખેડવા લીધા બાદ કબજો જમાવ્યો
મેશ્વો સિંચાઇ પેટા વિભાગની ડામરી ગામની સીમમાં આવેલી જમીન પબ્લીક વર્કસ ખાતે ચાલે છે. આ જમીન ડામરીના કાળુભાઈ ભરવાડ અને વિરમભાઈ ભરવાડના છેલ્લા દસ વર્ષથી કબજો જમાવીને બેઠેલા છે. જે ખાલી કરાવવા 18મી ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2020ના રોજ દબાણ દુર કરવા ગયા હતાં. જે તે સમયે જમીન ખાલી કરવા મૌખિક બાંહેધરી આપી હતી અને તારની વાડની કાર્યવાહી કરવાની ના પાડી હતી.

આ શખસોના પિતાને આ જમીનનો અગાઉ એક વર્ષ માટે વાવણી કરવા હરાજીથી આપી હતી. પરંતુ 2015-16 પછી હરાજી કરવામાં આવી ન હોવા છતાં આ જમીન ગેરકાયદેસર રીતે ઉપરોક્ત ઇસમોએ કબજો રાખી લીધો હતો. આ મુદ્દે ખેડા પોલીસે કાળુભાઈ અને વિરમભાઈ સામે ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

