અદાવતની શંકા:નડિયાદમાં ચૂંટણી ટાંણે કાઉન્સીલરની બહેનને કાર અકસ્માત

નડિયાદ
નડિયાદ શહેરમાં છેલ્લા કેટલાક સમયથી જવાહરનગર વિસ્તારમાં બે જુથ વચ્ચે મારામારીના કેસ વધી રહ્યા છે. રાજકીય હરિફાઇ કે અંગત કારણોસર થઇ રહેલા આ ઝઘડામાં ગુરૂવારના રોજ કાઉન્સીલરની પિતરાઇ બહેનની કાર પર અન્ય કાર અથડાતા હોબાળો મચ્યો હતો. આ અંગે પોલીસ મથકે અરજી આપતા તમામનો ધમધમાટ શરૂ થયો છે. યુવતીના જણાવ્યાનુસાર, છેલ્લા દસ મહિનાથી અસામાજીક તત્વ હેરાન પરેશાન કરી રહ્યો છે.

નડિયાદના પુષ્પવિલા ખાતે રહેતા કિરણબહેન સચદેવએ ટાઉન પોલીસ મથકે આપેલી અરજીમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, હું ગુરૂવારના રોજ સવારે મારા ઘરેથી નીકળી મારા પિતાની ઓફિસમાં જવા કારમાં નીકળી હતી. તે વખતે નડિયાદ, ઝુલેલાલ મેડિકલ સ્ટોરની સામે બપોરના 12 વાગ્યાના સુમારે સામેથી આવેલી ગાડી સાથે અકસ્માત સર્જાયો હતો. સામેવાળા ગીરીશભાઈ નામનો શખસ ગાડી અથડાવી ભાગી ગયો હતો. આ શખસે અગાઉ પણ ટુ વ્હીલર પર જતા સમયે પણ કાર સામે નાંખી ડરાવવાની કોશીષ કરી હતી. આ શખસ સામે કાર્યવાહી કરવી જોઈએ. આ અરજી આધારે પોલીસે આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

પોલીસ કોઇ જ કાર્યવાહી કરતી નથી
ગીરીશ આઠથી દસ મહિનાથી પરેશાન કરે છે. તેની ગેંગના ત્રાસના કારણે યુવતીઓને ઘરની બહાર નીકળવું મુશ્કેલ બન્યું છે. આ ગેંગ માથાભારે છે. સાત વાગ્યા બાદ રાજાપાઠમાં તેઓ છેડતી પણ કરે છે. પોલીસ પણ કાર્યવાહી કરતી નથી. અહીં યુવતીઓને જીવવું દુષ્કર બની ગયું છે.> કિરણબહેન સચદેવ, અરજદાર.

