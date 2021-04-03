તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી:નડિયાદ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસને મહિલા ઉમેદવાર શોધ્યા જડતા નથી

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ઉમેદવારો ફોર્મ ન ખેંચે તે માટે રેફરન્સ લેવાયા : સોમવારે યાદી બહાર પડશે

નડિયાદ નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસ માટે કપરા ચઢાણ સાબિત થઇ રહી છે, છેલ્લા બે મહિનાથી યોગ્ય ઉમેદવારની શોધ હજુ સુધી પુરી નથી. ખાસ કરીને મહિલા ઉમેદવાર શોધવા મુશ્કેલ બન્યું છે. જોકે, સૌથી મહત્વની બાબત એ છે કે કોંગ્રેસ પ્રેરિત ઉમેદવાર અપક્ષ તરીકે ઉભા રહે તો તેની સામે મેન્ટેટ વાળા ઉભા રાખવા કે નહીં ? તે બાબતે હજુ સુધી આખરો નિર્ણય લેવાયો નથી.

નડિયાદ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસ અંધારામાં ફાંફા મારી રહી હોય તેવો ઘાટ ઘડાયો છે. ગત ટર્મમાં માત્ર બે જ ઉમેદવારો થકી દોડતી પાલિકા આ વખતે બહુમતી લાવવાના સ્વપ્ના સેવી રહી છે. પરંતુ ચૂંટણીનો માહોલ દિવસે દિવસે જામતો જાય છે, તેમ કપરા ચઢાણ થઇ રહ્યાં છે. ખાસ કરીને અનેક વોર્ડ એવા છે કે જેમાં મહિલા ઉમેદવાર મળી રહ્યાં નથી.

આ ઉપરાંત કોંગ્રેસ પ્રેરિત અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારના મામલે પણ મડાગાંઠ સર્જાઇ છે. કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા ભુતકાળની ભુલોનું પુર્નાવર્તન ન થાય તે માટે કેટલાક સુધારા કરવામાં આવ્યાં છે. આમ છતાં પાલિકાની 52 બેઠકમાં બહુમતી લાવવા કોંગ્રેસ માટે કપરા ચઢાણ થઇ રહ્યાં છે. તમામ વોર્ડ પર મેન્ટેડ સાથે ઉતરવા વ્યૂહ રચના ઘડવામાં આવી છે. જે સંદર્ભે 7મી અથવા 8મીઅે યાદી જાહેર કરાશે.

ફોર્મની ચકાસણી બાદ યાદી પ્રસિદ્ધ થશે
કોંગ્રેસ તરફે ઉમેદવારી કરવા 42 જેટલા ફોર્મ મળ્યાં છે. જોકે, તેમાં કોંગ્રેસ પ્રેરિત અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારોના ફોર્મ લેવામાં આવ્યાં નથી. કેટલાક વોર્ડમાં મહિલા ઉમેદવારની ઘટ છે. પરંતુ તે અંગે શોધ ચાલી રહી છે. આ ઉપરાંત કોંગ્રેસ પ્રેરિત અપક્ષ ઉમેદવાર સામે મેન્ટેડ વાળા ઉમેદવાર ઉભા રાખવા કે કેમ ? તે બાબતે મોવડી મંડળ સાથે ચર્ચા ચાલી રહી છે.> હાર્દિક ભટ્ટ, શહેર પ્રમુખ, કોંગ્રેસ, નડિયાદ.

