ચૂંટણી ઇફેક્ટ:નડિયાદની તાલુકા મથકોની કચેરીમાં ચૂંટણી ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે ઉમેદવારો ઉમટ્યા, વિજય મૂહૂર્તમાં ફોર્મ ભર્યા

નડિયાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
શુભમૂહર્તમાં ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભરી જીતની આશા વ્યક્ત કરી - Divya Bhaskar
શુભમૂહર્તમાં ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભરી જીતની આશા વ્યક્ત કરી
  • ઉમેદવારો પોતાના ટેકેદારો સાથે કચેરીએ પહોંચ્યા હતા
  • તેમણે ફોર્મ ભરવાના પહેલા પોત પોતાના વિસ્તારમાં ફટાકડા ફોડ્યા
  • વિપક્ષે ઉમેદવારોની યાદી બહાર પાડ્યા વગર જ ઉમેદવારોને ટેલીફોનથી જાણ કરી
  • શુભમૂહર્તમાં ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભરી જીતની આશા વ્યક્ત કરી

રાજ્યભરમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીની લહેર વહી રહી છે. તેમાં ખેડા જિલ્લામાં તાલુકા મથકોની કચેરીમાં ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે ઉમેદવારોનો ધસારો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં ખેડા જિલ્લામાં 8 તાલુકા પંચાયતો અને 5 નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી આગામી 28મી ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ યોજાનારી છે. ગત રોજ ભાજપ પક્ષના તેના ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કરી દીધા છે, તેવામાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીના કારણે આજે સમગ્ર જિલ્લાના તાલુકા મથકોની કચેરીએ ઉમેદવારો ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે ઉમટી પડ્યા છે.

તાલુકા મથકોની કચેરીઓમાં ભારે ભીડ ઉમટી
નડિયાદ, માતર, ખેડા, મહેમદાવાદ, મહુધા, ઠાસરા, ગળતેશ્વર અને વસો તાલુકા પંચાયત તેમજ નડિયાદ, કપડવંજ, કણજરી, કઠલાલ અને ઠાસરા નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી આગામી 28મીના રોજ યોજાશે. ગઈકાલે ભાજપ પક્ષે સમગ્ર જિલ્લામાં પોતાના ઉમેદવારોની ઘોષણા કરી દીધી હતી. જેના કારણે આજે તાલુકા મથકોની કચેરીઓમાં ભારે ભીડ જોવા મળી હતી. ઉમેદવારો પોતાના ટેકેદારો સાથે કચેરીએ આવી પહોંચી વિજયમૂહર્તમાં ફોર્મ ભરી જીતની આશા વ્યક્ત કરી છે.

ઉમેદવારોને તેમના ટેકેદારોએ હાર પહેરાવી શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી
ઉમેદવારોને તેમના ટેકેદારોએ હાર પહેરાવી શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી

આવતીકાલે ફોર્મ ભરવાનો અંતિમ દિવસ
જોકે આ પહેલા પોતપોતાના મત વિસ્તારમાં ઉમેદવારોને તેમના ટેકેદારોએ હાર પહેરાવી શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી દીધી હતી. તો ક્યાંક ઉત્સવની જેમ ફટાકડા ફોડવામાં આવ્યા હતા. આવા સમયે શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવવા માટે ઉમેદવારોના ફોનની ઘંટડીઓ સતત રણકતી રહી હતી. જ્યારે કોંગ્રેસે જીલ્લામાં ઉમેદવારોની યાદી બહાર પાડ્યા વગર જ ઉમેદવારોને ટેલીફોનથી જાણ કરી ફોર્મ ભરવાની સૂચના આપી દીધી છે. જેના કારણે બન્ને પક્ષના ઉમેદવારો આજે કચેરી ખાતે ઉમટી પડ્યા હતા. આવતીકાલે ફોર્મ ભરવાનો અંતિમ દિવસ છે, ત્યારે મતદારોને રીઝવવા માટે કોણ સફળ થશે તે ચર્ચાનો વિષય બની જવા પામ્યો છે.

વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ23 મિનિટના ભાષણમાં રાહુલે 12 વખત મોદીનું નામ લીધું, રાહુલે કહ્યું- 3 કૃષિ કાયદાથી 40% લોકો બેરોજગાર થઈ જશે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

